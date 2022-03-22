Top 5 Misconceptions About MBA, Ft. StoaMBA

The Covid 19 pandemic will go down in history as one of the most transformational events. While it caused grave damage worldwide, it also forced people to look inward and question themselves. Nowhere was this more obvious than in the world of work. Some countries are experiencing ‘The Great Resignation’ where employees quit their jobs in droves. The pandemic also caused job loss and pay cuts on a massive scale. People realized that their skills weren’t enough and that they could be replaced at the drop of a hat.

While there is no shortage of online courses, most are one-sided, with no interaction with the person teaching or others doing the course. In this regard, the MBA is and has been one of the most sought after degrees. But there are many myths surrounding the MBA, and we want to dispel some of them in this piece:

Myth 1

A business background is a prerequisite to enrol for an MBA

Many people believe that they need a business background to pursue an MBA. But that’s not true. You can be a teacher, a musician or an entrepreneur and still do an MBA. What’s required is an undergraduate degree. And the hunger to learn new things.

Myth 2

MBA programs are too expensive

Traditional MBA programs are expensive. But that’s not the only way to do an MBA. More importantly, what new businesses are looking for in employees is different. They are looking for doers who have practical experience. And that’s where cohort bases courses have stepped in to meet this gap. More importantly, they are much more cost-effective and can be done alongside your job.

Myth 3

MBA is only for future managers

Doing an MBA does give you a leg up when it comes to becoming a leader. But that’s only one aspect of the program. An MBA gives you a bird’s eye view into how to run a business and equips you with relevant skillsets. It can also help you choose the area that interests you.

Myth 4

Online MBA programs aren’t credible.

This is a fallacy. While there might be some dubious online courses, some of them punch above their weight when delivering on the learning experience. If an online MBA can help you to up your game and equip you with relevant skillsets, it’s worth a shot.

Myth 5

An online MBA is easier than a campus-based MBA program

If you choose to take it easy, any program will be easy. While an online MBA offers you more flexibility, it is as rigorous as a traditional MBA. If the online MBA has assignments that make you stretch, meet deadlines and work in teams, you’re already on your way to becoming a valued professional.

The StoaMBA – a transformational experience

If you’re looking to upskill and take your career to the next level, consider the StoaMBA. It’s a six-month online cohort MBA designed to give you the startup mindset.

The StoaMBA covers a wide range of topics like marketing simulation, financial modelling, analytics in business, and managerial finance fundamentals, among many others. Besides this, it also teaches soft skills like effective listening, leadership, decision making and prioritization, time management, teamwork, and collaboration, among other things.

The StoaMBA is for:

working professionals aiming for a senior role in their team

corporate employees looking to shift to high growth startups

business owners seeking technical and entrepreneurial skills

future entrepreneurs seeking mentorship and guidance

Building a network of senior professionals

From mentoring, networking, interview preparation to resume building, the StoaMBA allows you to level up and become a more valuable professional.

To know more about StoaMBA – click here.

To register for the next batch, apply here – APPLY NOW

Read More