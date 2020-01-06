TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Result 2020 Declared at forests.tn.gov.in, Steps How to Download

There is an important update for all the candidates who had recently appeared for the Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020 conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee. As expected, numerous candidates had appeared for the Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020.

The exams were conducted on 4th October 2020, 5th October 2020, and 6th October 2020 at the designated examination venue.

Subsequently, Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee released the preliminary answer key for the exam on 17th October 2019 wherein candidates were given an opportunity to raise challenges to the answer key between 18th October 2019 to 20th October 2019.

After the representations were received from the candidates, Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee revised the answer keys. The final answer keys were released on 25th October 2019 and 11th November 2019.

Ever since the release of the answer key by the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee, candidates had been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the final results for the Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020.

Now, there is an extremely pivotal piece of information for the candidates as the final marks for Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020 has now been released on the official website of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee @www.forests.tn.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to log-on to the official website immediately and check their marks as soon as possible. The marks were released by Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee on 3rd January 2020 and will be available till 13th January 2020.

How to download the marks for Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020

Following are the steps that the candidates who had appeared for the Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020 must follow to download their marks: –

Log-on to the official website of TNFUSRC @forests.tn.gov.in.

Now, when the website’s home page opens, click on the link for the TNFUSRC Forest Watcher 2020 Marks.

When the new screen opens, you will be prompted to enter your log-in detail. Thereafter your result for the Forest Watcher Recruitment Exam 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

You must download and save the result on your system for future reference.

