DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020, Apply Online Before 23rd January, Check here for Vacancy Details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the latest notification calling out interested candidates for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment process. Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates can visit the online website and complete the application process by 23rd January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up online application was on 23rd December 2019

The last date for submitting the online application is 23rd January 2020

The DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2020 date has not been released, and it will soon be notified on the official website. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a check on official website.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 1817 vacancies in the DRDO recruitment process. Depending on the category the vacancies are divided into the following

For the SC candidates, there are a total of 163 vacancies

For the ST candidates, there are a total of 114 vacancies

For the EWS candidates, there are a total of 188 vacancies

For the General candidates, there are a total of 849 vacancies

For the OBC candidates, there are a total of 503 candidates

For the MSP candidates, there are s total of 50 vacancies

For the ESM candidates, there are a total of 135 vacancies

For the PWD candidates, there are a total of 19 vacancies

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

In order to apply for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020, the candidates should be 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass

ABE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 Years of age. However, there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBCNCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS/Divorced women etc. as per the rules of the Government.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT)

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 is Rs 100/-. The candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ PWB/ ESM and the women candidates will not have to pay any application fee for recruitment process

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of DRDO recruitment?

Answer: The last date is 23rd January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the DRDO recruitment process?

Answer: There are a total of 1817 vacancies.

Question: What is the application fee for the DRDO recruitment process?

Answer: The application fee is Rs 100/-

There is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PWB/ ESM and the women candidates

Question: What is the selection procedure of the DRDO recruitment process?

Answer: The selection procedure includes a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Read More