TISSNET MBA 2020: Exam on 4th Jan; Points to remember

TISSNET MBA 2020

The notification has been passed by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai for conduction of TISSNET MBA 2020 on January 4. TISSNET MBA 2020 will be carried at a national level for admission to its post-graduate management program offered by TISS at various campuses which include TISS Mumbai, BALM Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, etc.

Important dates

Particulars Dates The released the admit the card for TISSNET MBA 2020 – December 20, 2019. Exam date- January 4. The result will be declared on- February 4.

Age Limit-

There is no age limit for the candidates to be deemed for the examination.

Educational Qualification-

The candidate shall hold a bachelor’s degree of least three years span or equivalent in any discipline from an acknowledged university.

The candidates in the final year are eligible to apply for TISSNET.

The final year students must have passed in all their prior years’ papers.

The official website of TISS to get more details on TISSNET 2020 is https://www.tiss.edu/ .

Exam Pattern-

There shall 100 multiple-choice questions which are to be solved in 100 minutes.

Which shall include negative marking

The subject shall include General Awareness, English Proficiency and Mathematics, and Logical Reasoning which are standard for any competitive examination.

Candidates passing the test will have to appear for Pre-interview Test/Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Points to Remember

All the candidates must note that they need to stick a recent passport size photograph on TISSNET MBA 2020 admit card in the provided box

It should be the same photograph pasted on the application form of TISSNET MBA 2020.

After entering into center candidates should note that they have to hand over the TISSNET MBA admit card to the invigilator when demanded by them.

Also, an original ID proof along with the admit card at the TISSNET MBA exam center for verification is a must.

Also, don’t forget to keep the admit card safe till the admission process ends.

