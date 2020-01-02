IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 Announced on ibps.in; Direct Link to Check here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates appeared in this exam 2019 can check their results released on the official website of IBPS.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 examination was scheduled to be on December 7 and December 8, 2019. The exam 2019 was held across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates qualifying the preliminary written examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination 2019 is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2020, and the provisional allotment will be given in April, 2020.

The official site to get more updated details on the exam and download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 is www.ibps.in . Candidates can download the result of IBPS by following the above- mentioned steps.

Steps to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

• Visit the official web site of IBPS as mentioned in the above.

• Click on the “IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019” link present on the home page.

• A new page will get open where candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

• Result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check and download the result.

• Take a print of the result 2019 for future reference.

The direct link to check the result is here, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 link.

Exam Pattern:

• IBPS main examination will comprise of 190 questions and the total marks are 200.

• The exam duration is 160 minutes and the subjects to be included in the exam are General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude.

• The total marks allotted for the main examination are 200.

• Marks will be converted out of 100 for provisional allotment.

Candidates must qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for the provisional allotment process. Keep visiting the official website of IBPS website.

