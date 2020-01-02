MSPDCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 26 Assistant Manager Posts on mspdcl.com

MSPDCL Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) inviting applications for the post of Assistant Manager posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 12 January 2020.

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing Date of Offline Application: 12 January 2020

Vacancy Details

The vacancy includes-

Assistant Manager: 23 Posts

Age Limit:

The age limit of the candidate shouldn’t be below 21 years and not more than 38 years on 10 January 2020.

The higher age limit of the candidates will be 38 years of UR category, and 41 years for OBC category and 43 years for other special categories as designated under Department of Personnel & Training.

The official website of MSPDCL for more updates on the recruitment is https://www.mspdcl.com/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate shall hold a three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Electrical Engineering or any other similar degree from recognized University.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited Recruitment 2020 through the designated format on or before 12 January 2020.

Please note that no candidate shall be allowed to the examination until he/she holds an Admit Card issued by the qualified authority for the purpose.

The judgment of the MSPDCL as for qualified or otherwise for entry in the examination center shall be final.

In case of any issue occurred at the time or after the Examination and Interview, it is found that a candidate does not satisfy any of the qualification condition, and so candidates shall not be allowed Examination to give exams by MSPDCL. The application form can be downloaded from the official websites respectively. For extra details review the notification and stay updated through our page.

<noscript><iframe title="mspdcl में निकली बम्पर भर्ती | mspdcl recruitment 2020 | रोजगार समाचार जनवरी 2020 | सरकारी नौकरी" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BUSfJ4UzagI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

MSPDCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 26 Assistant Manager Posts on mspdcl.com was last modified:

Read More