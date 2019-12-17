Gujarat Government Cancelled Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam, Check here for more detail

Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam cancelled by Gujarat Government

There is an important piece of news for the candidates who had appeared for the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019 organised on the 17th November 2019 across more than 3,100 examination centres in the state.

This exam was conducted for selection of 3097 suitable candidates for various vacancies available with Bin Sachivalaya for the post of clerk, office superintendent, and office assistant. More than six lakh applications were received from interested candidates for these 3097 vacancies.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the result of the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019, but now there has been an important development in this matter.

As per the latest news, the Gujarat government has cancelled the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019. This cancellation has been made on the recommendations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed by the government after reports of the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019 question paper getting leaked emerged in media.

After its primary investigation, the SIT concluded that the question paper had indeed leaked, thereby prompting it to recommend the cancellation of the exam to the government.

Recently, there were state-wide protests organised by the candidates alleging the leak of the question paper. The protests were most prominent in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The candidates were protesting and alleging that CCTV footage has emerged which shows some candidates using their mobile phones during the exam. Some protestors also alleged that the question paper had been leaked and the answer sets were being circulated on various social media platforms, much before the exam was conducted.

This matter was also raised by various political parties during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha and they expressed their support for the candidates who were protesting.

With the pressure mounting from various fronts, the Gujarat government formed a special investigation team to look into the allegations of the irregularities in the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019.

Understanding the gravity of the matter, the SIT also fast-tracked its investigation and submitted its report to the Gujarat government within 10 days.

After going through h the report submitted by the SIT, the government finally decided to cancel the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019.

Moreover, the Gujarat Government has declared that strict action will be taken against the applicants who have been found using unfair means during the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019. As of now the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019 stands cancelled and thereby the recruitment drive has been put on hold.

There are no current updates on when the Bin Sachivalaya Clerk Exam 2019 will be conducted in future. So, the candidates need to wait and watch for the latest updates on this matter which might take a few months to come forth.

