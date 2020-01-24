CMAT Free Mock Test Series 2020; Check details here

All MBA aspirants receive prevalent advice when they start their entrance exam preparation, that is, he/she should take mock tests. Have you heard any recent year CAT, CMAT or XAT toppers saying they haven’t attempted a single mock test? Probably not. Mock test series have become an integral part of a candidate’s preparation.

As the CMAT 2020 is approaching, candidates who have not registered with a coaching institute for test series will find themselves worrying for the mocks. Also, the availability of mock series for CMAT is comparatively less than the CAT.

The free mock tests come as a boon to all candidates worrying about their preparation. But, “where can I write free mocks for CMAT?”, you might ask. Find the list of all the websites providing best free CMAT mock tests in this article.

Where can I find Free CMAT Mock Test Series?

ixamBee- This online portal offers 2 free CMAT Mock tests for the CMAT aspirants to attempt. The mock tests are based on the CMAT exam pattern and also contains questions related to the latest events of importance. The difficulty level of these mocks is moderate. There is also negative marking for the wrong responses as per the CMAT exam pattern. The free mocks also include in-depth analysis. Career Launcher– The Non-CAT test series by Career Launcher is one of the best mock test series for candidates appearing for exams like CMAT, NMAT, SNAP, IIFT, etc. However, the CMAT test series is not free of charge. Instead, you will get to attempt a free non-CAT MBA mock test after registering with Career Launcher. Oliveboard- The ITM Business School has partnered with Oliveboard to provide full length free mock test series for the CMAT applicants and aspirants. The unique factor of this series is that it will also provide All India Percentile, Sectional Scores, time and accuracy report. This is everything a student needs before deciding whether or not to join other online paid mock test series. The free CMAT Mocks will be available on the real examination interface and you will have access to these mocks till the end of the exam. Pareeksha.net– The pareeksha.net portal provides 38 free CMAT Mock Tests for the aspirants. The portal also doesn’t ask the candidates to register for the mock tests. The best part is, this website provides free sectional mock tests for CMAT. The sectional series is also divided into multiple sub-topics related to the CMAT exam pattern. However, the General Awareness Section is outdated. Nonetheless, all aspirants can attempt the free CMAT mock test series to assess their preparation for quant, reasoning and verbal ability. TCYOnline– TCYonline will furnish you with free mock tests for many MBA exams if you register with the portal. The unique features of TCYonline are as follows.

Remedial Methodology: This will help a candidate to identify & improve the weak areas of the aspirant.

Peer Benchmarking: TCYonline will provide comparative score against the toppers.

Actual Test Interface: Like all other portals and coaching institutes, all applicants will get the real feel of the exam in mock test series.

TestBag– After registering with TestBag, one will get the following:

CMAT 2020 Unit Tests

CMAT-2020 Mock Test and Old Papers

CMAT 2020 Exams Pattern CMAT 2020 Notifications,

CMAT 2020 Syllabus

CMAT 2020 Exam Model Papers and more

What is the best CMAT free Mock Test Series?

CMAT aspirants will find the previous years’ question papers to be the best source for CMAT preparation. Solving 10 years previous year question papers will help you understand your preparation level. It will also get you to familiarize with the changing trends and type of questions asked in CMAT.

Where can I find previous year CMAT paper?

Find the previous year question paper of CMAT below.

However, this might not give a comparison and detailed analysis of an aspirant’s response.

Here, the free mock test series can help. While all aforementioned websites have good CMAT mocks, Career Launcher, Oliveboard and ixamBee are preferred by many CMAT applicants.

