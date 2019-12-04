Approval was given by India Rankings Society (IRS) in August to adopt a Systematic method for Ranking of Higher Educational Institutions

It was informed by Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry finally to Lok Sabha on Monday that “India Rankings Society (IRS)” was given the granted approval in August to develop and adopt methodologies and systems for the ranking of higher educational institutions.

The Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishaank’ told Lok Sabha in a written reply, “The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Executive Committee in their 127th meeting carried on 21.08.2019 supported the creation of autonomous society in the name and style of “India Rankings Society (IRS) striving to develop and evolve methodologies and system for ranking of higher educational institutions and depending upon such methodologies, rank and rate them under various categories, domain, and sub-domain.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is being used for ranking of institutes on five broad generic groups of parameters namely i.e.

teaching,

learning, and resources;

research and professional practice;

graduation outcomes;

Outreach and Inclusivity; perception.

The India Ranking, 2019 ranked Indian Higher Educational Institutes into nine categories of Engineering College which shall include-

Management

Pharmacy

Law

Architecture

Medical and Overall.

It shall create an environment that shall look forward do better, improve in each part of its developing stage. It shall also help to right and healthy kind of environment for its society as a whole. And if the unbias approach is kept it will help India to reach to the right track of development.

A wonderful initiative launched for development and enhance a better name for us in the market as a whole. We wish best wishes for the initiative and look out to reach many more.

