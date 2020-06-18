The job-oriented MBA program that students can get from the Collaboration of Chandigarh University and upGrad

Chandigarh University has collaborated with upGrad which is the biggest online higher-education company of India to propose a one-of-its-kind job connected MBA program that proposes confirmed campus placement at the time when students take admission.

The exclusive program of MBA proposes a combination of hard hands-on teaching besides experiential learning when the students spend 70 percent of the tenure of their course in an industry where they remain exposed to various corporate practices besides being provided with the choice to do a job on different industry projects.

The program of MBA along with upGrad is proposed with specialties in developing areas that comprise Data Analytics and Data Sciences, Applied HR Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Investment Banking, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

While talking on the planned partnership with Chandigarh University, the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Ronnie Screwvala said that in the period of globalization there arises a requirement to provide industry-based education.

It would be capable of inculcating students the employability skills and the program of MBA in combination with upGrad that is being proposed at CU. This is an effort that is made in this path. The vital thing which makes this MBA program different from various other MBA programs is the former MBA program is industry-oriented and practical and it means it has got a sturdy foundation as well as backing that the corporate world provides.

CU is viewed as the only university situated in North India that allowed upGrad to enter into a partnership for offering Placement Oriented and Corporate driven MBA program that will allow students’ placement in the top-notch Multi-Nations beginning from the very first year itself.

Mayank Kumar who is the MD and the Co-Founder of upGrad said that here, all the students undergo academic learning from the industry experts directly and their learning is grounded on various real-life case studies.

Additionally, from here, the learners can get an exclusive learning experience. This is because students spend above 70 percent of the entire tenure of the total program in the corporate working surroundings and they are also provided job offers when they receive in the 1st year of the program.

While speaking on the freshly launched corporate-driven program of MBA, Chancellor CU, Satnam Singh Sandhu said that in today’s era everyone hunts for job losses because of pandemic crisis that has affected the entire world and so, they wish to get an assurance of bagging campus jobs.

This corporate-driven exclusive MBA program along with the combination of upGrad proposes job assurance to all the students who enroll and enjoy the job offer during the admission time. Additionally, the Chancellor said that the exclusive program of MBA has been intended by taking from the key influencers and industry leaders inputs and does its work on the principle to map the skills set that students possess along with the kind of job that the industry offers.

With time, the altering business dynamics and novice technologies have been disrupting the worldwide industry and the kind of skills that are needed are altering and the collaborative MBA program of the upGrad at CU is sufficiently flexible. Hence, the course curriculum does adapt itself based on the altering skill-set needs of the industry.

At the time of providing details related to the upGrad program’s selection process, the pro-chancellor, CU, Dr. R.S. Bawa said that the prospective students would have to submit online applications at https://www.cuchd.in/management/mba-upgrad/ to get admission.

Additionally, the students will also be required to remain present during the Personal Interview, Group Discussion, and Psychometric Test. The Industry Experts will provide students academic learning. They would give the learners an inclusive teaching-learning education that the corporates have prepared and it will improve the leadership, employability, as well as managerial skills in students.

Source: PR News Wire

