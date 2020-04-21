MBA in Business Analytics in Collaboration with Ernst & Young

Chitkara Business School offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics, which allows graduates to learn the utilization of Data Analytics in understanding business trends and predictions. This distinct program equips the students with skills to gain relevant skills for future success.

With the growing importance of Big Data and Analytics in Business, Chitkara Business School has presented a curriculum for an MBA in Business Analytics, which prepares students for the usage and impact of Data Analytics in business. The course allows students to gain deep knowledge into various niche subjects of Data Analytics, including Machine Learning, Data Mining, Natural Language Processing, and Statistics.

Using these various methods, students can learn to employ their analytical skills for growing and managing all types of businesses. Chitkara Business School provides this program in Business Analytics in collaboration with one of the Big Four organizations, namely Ernst & Young (EY).

Being a leader in assurance, transaction, and advisory services worldwide, EY provides students with insights into the quality services delivered by such firms and into the capital markets and global economies. This collaboration yields excellent leaders who along with their peers can provide excellent results for all stakeholders. The program also enables students to gain insights into different clients and communities worldwide.

Program structure

The MBA in Business Analytics is a two-year, full-time program. The rigorous curriculum of the program includes basic study modules in business, with a focus on Data Science, Technical Skills, as well as advanced courses in Analytics and problem solving by using complex data and proven methods and applications.

Through the program, students can learn to employ Statistical Modeling, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Analytics for complex problem-solving in businesses.The students can acquire skills in recognizing and finalizing the findings from the available data, with an effective presentation of the results by using various Business Intelligence Tools.

The application of the Principles of Data Science for solving real-world problems. The students are also familiarized with the use of the latest tools and technologies for advanced business analysis and experiential learning.

The following is the list of courses provided by EY on Business Analytics

Applied statistics & Analytics using Excel

Basic and Advanced Statistics

Basic and Advanced Excel functions for Analytics

Cloud Data Warehouse

Basics of Data Warehouse

Introduction to the Cloud with AWS

Implementing Data Warehouse on AWS

Exploratory Analytics in Python

Predictive Modeling in Python

Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence in Python

Data Visualization & Storytelling in BI

Blockchain Experiential

Eligibility

A Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate score in any stream from a recognized university.

Final year students can apply; however, they must have secured a minimum aggregate score of 50% until the previous year. Candidates must submit their graduation completion certificates by September 30, 2020.

Candidate must not have compartment in any subject.

A suitable CAT /MAT /NMAT /XAT /CMAT score.

Fees

The following table presents the fee structure:

Semester I INR 105,000 ERP Fee INR 8,000 CAS INR 30,000 Semester II INR 140,000 Semester III INR 140,000 Semester IV INR 140,000

ERP and CAS are one-time fees.

Placement and growth opportunities

A growing number of companies are utilizing Data Science to excel in their sales and operations and provide products and services. As graduates of MBA in Data Analytics, these students can help businessesmake decisions based on data, thereby enhance operations and grasp future opportunities in blue-chip companies and multinational companies.

The graduates are offered roles of Business Analyst, Industry Expert, Project Manager, Data Analyst, SAS Programmer, Big Data Analyst, Data Warehousing Expert, Business Intelligence Expert, and Data Warehousing and Data Mining Expert.

The prominent recruiters that offer placements at Chitkara Business School are as follows: Genpact, Infosys, Target, HSBC, Capgemini, Accenture, Wipro Analytics, Cognizant, Fractal, Citi Bank Analytics, EXL, Mu Sigma, HCL, Mindtree, Latent View, and IBM.

