What is the CAT percentile eligibility to enrol in K.J. Somaiya Institution of Management Studies?

The K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research which falls under the Somaiya Vidyavihar University of Mumbai has been a leader among Business schools in India for many years now. Established in 1981, K.J Somaiya Institute of Management rose through the ranks quickly to become one of the best colleges for business studies in India.

The institute offers candidates a wide variety of MBA programs to choose from: a full MBA for a duration of 2 years, an MBA in International Business, an MBA in Retail Management, an MBA in Financial Services, an MBA in Healthcare Management, an MBA in Integrated Marketing Communications, and an MBA in Human Resources. It also offers an Executive Programme which runs for a duration of 15 months and is full time.

There are various criteria that need to be held true before you can be eligible for admission the K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research, Mumbai. They are:

Any candidate that wants to apply to the institute must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum duration of 3 years and have acquired not less than 50 percent marks in their graduation (equivalent CGPA valid too). One of the most important factors for eligibility is the candidate’s appearance in one or more competitive exams which are conducted across the country along with their bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. These entrance examinations are CAT, CMAT, XAT, and GMAT. If the University the candidate studied from awarded them CGPA OR grades instead of marks, the eligibility for their admission to the MBA If a candidate has not completed their bachelor’s degree at the time of their application, they can still apply. However, their application stands cancelled if they fail in any of the eligibility criteria stated here. Work experience for a candidate is not mandatory for admission to K.J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai.

Unlike other top tier colleges and institute’s, K. J. Somaiya does not believe in setting a pre-defined cutoff for its candidates. It believes in flexibility and hence it decides the cutoff each year on the basis of the number of applications it receives as well as their quality and pedigree. Hence the cutoff varies every year and even varies for different courses each year.

The cutoff of the respective entrance examinations is decided by K. J. Somaiya depending on the aggregate percentile that a candidate scores in the entrance examinations. Candidates, however, are expected to also do well in all the sections of the said entrance examinations. This year, the expected cutoffs are:

For the Common Admission Test (CAT), the cutoff is expected to be between 80 and 85 percentile. For the Xavier Admission Test (XAT), the cutoff is expected to be between 68 and 75 percentile. For GMAT, the cutoff is expected to be a score between 550 and 600. For CMAT, the cutoff is expected to be between 97 and 98 percentile

