LBSIM or Nirma Institute of Management – How to choose the best MBA Institute?

If your ideal career choice requires you to get an MBA degree, then selecting a good college in management is very important. Selection of a good college is very important also because it gives you a better idea of how to go about with the preparation to be eligible for that particular institution.

Looking for the correct college for your desired course can be a little tedious, but in the grand scheme of things, these little efforts would bear a lot of fruits. So, if you go about the selection process in a methodical and meticulous manner, it would help you in making a concrete and rational choice for yourselves.

Things to consider before you make the choice:

Both LBSIM and Nirma Institute of Management are impeccable choices to study management and they have an exemplary display of alumni, as well as faculty, but the things that are to be considered seriously before choosing one of the colleges is a very simple task.

You need to compare the parameters like the selection process, admission process, eligibility criteria, annual fee structure, the fee breakup (in case someone wants to pay in installments), the faculty members’ education qualification and job profile, and last but not the least, the average per annum salary during placements.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

Approval: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Affiliation: Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA) Entrances: Common Admission Test (CAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Courses offered: PGDM General, PGDM Finance, PGDM Executive, PGDM Part Time, and others. Number of seats: PGDM General- 180 Seats, PGDM Finance- 60 seats, others- 60 seats per batch. Fee structure: PGDM General- around 10.34 lakh INR, PGDM Finance- around 10.34 lakh INR, PGDM Executive- 5.2 lakh INR, PGDM Part Time- 3.25 lakh INR. Average package: 8.5 lakhs INR. Highest package offered: 21 lakhs INR. Number of companies that offer placements: 118.

Nirma Institute of Management

Approval: approved by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) Affiliation: affiliated to the AIU (Association of Indian Universities) Entrances: Common Admission Test (CAT) Courses offered: MBA, MBA Number of seats: MBA- 240 , MBA in Human Resource Management- 30 , Average package: 9 lakhs INR Highest package: 19.1 lakhs INR Number of companies that offer placements: 60+

Well this was a tabulated and analytical comparative study between the two colleges of management- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management and Nirma Institute of Management. We ardently hope that this article was useful even to the tiniest bit to help you choose a better college to pursue your management degree.

Keeping in mind all these parameters, a very detailed study and genuine past pupils’ review is also a very good way to get an in-depth knowledge about the business schools in general. Simply, if the career choice you are about to make resonates with any institution, we would suggest you enroll in it.

