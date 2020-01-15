TFRI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 69 JPF, PA & Other Posts on tfri.icfre.gov.in

TFRI Recruitment 2020

The notification for the 69 Junior Project Fellow, Project Assistant and other vacancies has been released by the Tropical Forest Research Institute, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who are interested and found themselves fall under the eligibility criteria can apply for this post by visiting the official website.

The institution has decided to organize a walk-in interview on 27th, 28th and 29th January 2020. The recruitment notification has been released on TFRI official portal.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Application Process started on 15th January 2020 Application process ends on 29th January 2020 Walk in Interview dates 27th, 28th and 29th January 2020

The online site to get more details on the recruitment is www.tfri.icfre.gov.in .

Vacancy Details of TFRI Senior Project Fellow Recruitment 2020:

Total Posts-69

Junior Project Fellow

Project Assistant

Junior Research Fellow/ Junior Project Fellow

Project Assistant

Junior Research Fellow /Junior Project Fellow

Junior Project Fellow

Junior Project Assistant

Field Assistant

Educational Qualification for TFRI Recruitment 2020:

Assistant Professor Grade-II and Junior Project Fellow: Candidates must have First Class M.Sc. in Extension Education/ Agriculture/Forestry/Botany.

Project Assistant: Candidates must have First Class B.Sc. in Biology Agriculture/Forestry

Junior Research Fellow/ Junior Project Fellow: Candidates should have First Class M.Sc. in Life Science/Botany/ Agriculture/Forestry with specialization in Plant Pathology/Mycology/Microbiology.

Selection Procedure:

Candidates will get selected on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview being organized by the selection body.

The eligible and candidates who are interested can appear for walk-in-interview on 27th/28th/28th January 2020 as per the schedule for the posts and the dates for interview mentioned. Candidates must know about the venue mentioned in the notification to avoid any confusion.

