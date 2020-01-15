Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020: Apply for 189 Management Trainee Posts on vizagsteel.com

Vizag Steel Recruitment 2020

The RINL Vacancy Notification for 188 Management Trainee Posts and Radiologist posts has been released by the Vizag Steel Recruitment drive 2020. Candidates who are interested can apply for this recruitment by visiting the official website of Vizag Steel.

The online application form link will be ending on 16th January 2020 so, all the eligible candidates must hurry up and fill the application form as soon as possible in order to avoid last minute hassle.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), a Navaratna Company under Ministry of Steel, Visakhapatnam, Government of India invites online applications from all the eligible candidates for the posts of Management Trainee (Tech) and Radiologist posts to fill up vacancies in RINL.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is www.vizagsteel.com .

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process Started The application process ends on 16th January 2020

Vizag Steel Management Trainee Posts and Radiologist Vacancy Details:

Management Trainee: 188 Posts

Ceramics: 04 Posts

Chemical: 26 Posts

Civil: 05 Posts

Electrical: 45 Posts

Instrumentation & Electronics: 10 Posts

Mechanical: 77 PostsVizag Steel Recruitment 2020 for 189 Management Trainee Posts

Metallurgy: 19 Posts

Mining: 02 Posts

Radiologist (On Contract/Tenure Basis): 01 Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for this job must possess a Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in the Engineering or Technology with the disciplines of Metallurgy/ Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Chemical/Civil/Ceramics/Mining or Equivalent.

Age Limit:

The age of the applicants must not be more than 27 years as on 16 January 2020.

Candidates who are Interested can apply for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 16 January 2020.

