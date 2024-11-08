The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida, one of India’s premier business schools, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tapan Singhel, a respected leader in the insurance sector, as an Honorary “Professor of Practice.” This prestigious role is a tribute to his remarkable contributions to the insurance industry and his commitment to mentorship and knowledge sharing.

The ceremony warmly welcomed Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz, to an enthusiastic gathering of students, faculty, industry leaders, and distinguished dignitaries. Notable attendees included Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director; Dr. Pankaj Priya, Deputy Director and Dean of Academics; Dr. A.V. Shukla, Registrar; and Prof. Pratik Priyadarshi, Chairperson of the Insurance Business Management Program.

Following the event, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, shared, “It is both a privilege and a pleasure to welcome Mr. Tapan Singhel, a leader of exceptional caliber, to the BIMTECH community as an Honorary Professor of Practice. Mr. Singhel has redefined standards in the insurance industry, and we are confident that his presence on our campus will inspire the next generation of leaders in Insurance Business Management, equipping them with the knowledge and vision to effect meaningful change in an evolving landscape. His appointment as Honorary Professor of Practice not only reflects our deep respect for his achievements but also our hope that he will be a guiding force for our students. His dedication to enhancing lives and building community trust aligns seamlessly with BIMTECH’s mission.”

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, remarked, “It’s inspiring to see BIMTECH alumni rising to prominent leadership roles, including CEO positions within the industry. This is a strong testament to the quality of education and the valuable opportunities the institute provides, truly preparing students for a successful future. As technology advances, it becomes essential to consider how we can continue to add unique value. Institutions and professors play an irreplaceable role in nurturing critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving skills—qualities that technology can’t replicate. I’m excited to see BIMTECH students go beyond academics, emerging as innovators and leaders in their own right.”

Tapan Singhel’s presence at BIMTECH marks a significant milestone for the institute, offering students a rare chance to learn directly from a visionary who has made a substantial impact on the financial and insurance sectors.

Inspired by its founders, the late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH has pioneered innovative programs such as the PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), shaping individuals into global leaders. Now accredited by AACSB, BIMTECH has joined the elite ranks of top globally recognized business schools. The institute excels in management education, supported by a thriving global alumni network of over 7,000 professionals, fostering a dynamic, mutually beneficial relationship between academia and industry.

