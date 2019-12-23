LIC Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Analysis: Check the most Difficult Section in the Exam
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) had carried the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam on 22 December in several shifts. The candidates had appeared for the exam to fetch recruitment in the LIC. The challenging level of the LIC Assistant Mains exam was “Moderate”.
The candidates shared that their experience with Reasoning Ability and the Quantitative Aptitude sections was the most difficult one. The articles help for making better under the level of difficulty in the exam-
The exams in the year 2019 were held online like every time. The candidates were ordered a total of 200 multiple-choice questions. The exams were conducted in four different sectional timing for all the four sections can be understood by the table given below.
They were given 30 minutes to attempt each section individually. There was negative marking in the exam which added a level of challenge in the examination respectively.
The difficulty level is as follows-
|Particulars
|Difficulty Level
|Reasoning Ability
|Moderate
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Moderate
|General or Financial Awareness
|Moderate
|English Language
|Easy
|Total
|Moderate
The topic based on exams in accordance of exams included-
Reasoning Ability
The topic from each section include
- Puzzles
- Syllogism
- Inequality
- Machine Input/output
- Coding-Decoding
- Blood Relations
General/Financial Awareness
The topic from each section include
- Cashless India
- GOA Film Festival
- Softpol & Openpol
- Small Finance Bank
- STP – NEFT Technology
- Full-Form of CIRE
- Dharma Guardian Exercise
- Nuclear Floating Power Floating
Quantitative Aptitude
The topic from each section include
- Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Pie Chart & Tabular)
- Quadratic Equation
- Approximation
- Arithmetic
English Language
The topic from each section include
- Reading Comprehension – Work-Life Balance
- Cloze Test
- Sentence Rearrangement
- Error Detection
- Match the Column
- Fillers
For additional information candidates check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.
Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019