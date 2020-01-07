TAPMI and Campus

TAPMI is located in the university town of Manipal, in Karnataka. The campus is nothing less than a picturesque destination. Nestled in the hills, surrounded by lush greenery and overlooking a beautiful valley – this sprawling 44 acres campus of TAPMI is nothing less than paradise.

On a cold, misty morning, a strong cuppa and the view from the hostel rooms, which is utterly breath-taking, is exactly what one needs before the hustle begins. A long walk around the campus accompanied by the weather of Manipal makes it the perfect recipe for when you need an escape. The scenic ambiance of the campus grows on you and eventually becomes a home away from home which gets etched in the minds of all those who experience it.

The institute is replete with modern-day facilities and amenities such as -Seminar Hall, Air-conditioned Classrooms,State-of-the-art Finance Lab –powered by 16 Bloomberg and 7 Reuters terminals,Knowledge Center,State-of-the-art Gym, Sports Ground (Cricket Nets, Table Tennis and Basketball Court),Utilities (Medicare, Convenience Store, Housekeeping & Laundry Service, ATM),Hostels, Mess and Night Canteen. All these facilities ensure the overall development of the students in a stimulating environment and make the two-year sojourn undoubtedly a memorable one.

