Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2020: Apply for 447 Medical Officer Posts on haryanahealth.nic.in

Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2020

The Haryana Directorate of Health department has released an official notification stating that there are 447 medical officer vacancies are available all over the country. Recruitment will be conducted in various medical institutions all over the country for all the eligible candidates.

The candidates who are eligible has to send out their application form and the process of sending out application forms has already begun. The candidates are supposed to send their individual application form before the last date of submission on January 22, 2020.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates must have to fulfil certain eligibility criteria in order to be considered eligible to apply for the medical officer posts.

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates should be a holder of a under graduate degree from the field of medicine and surgeon from any college or university which is recognized by the Medical council of India.

More importance will be given to the applications of the candidates who have completed their post-graduation and also has any work experience in serving the rural areas.

The official web page to get more details on the recruitment process is www.haryanahealth.nic.in .

Interview Process:

The interview process has already begun. The interview process will be going on daily from 11:00 am onwards. Every candidate who have filled the application form and submitted it are eligible to attend the interview process. The venue of the interview is Directorate General Health services, Haryana, Swasthya Bhavan, Sector 6, Panchkula. The Interview process will be held only during the weekdays.

The candidates can get the application form from the official website of the Haryana Health department. The candidates should download the application and fill it out by hand. The application can be sent through post. The application form should be delivered only through post to the DGHS office before 5:00 pm on January 22, 2020.

