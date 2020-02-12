Home Articles
  • Articles

    • Success Story | IMS Ghaziabad

    Posted on by Priyanka.Das231

    Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you. My heartiest thanks to our Respected Director Sir, Dean Sir and Faculty members of IMS Ghaziabad whose guidance helped me to dream bigger.

    I chose PGDM as my career because not only it develops the overall personality of a candidate but also gives the opportunity to feel the heat of competitiveness of this dynamic world. And this platform was well served to me by IMS Ghaziabad.

    I was awarded with the title of “The Most Discipline Student of the Batch” during my school days and this quality of mine has helped in achieving the biggest feat of my life, placement in one of the Big 4s of the corporate world – Deloitte. Also my positive attitude and self-belief led me to this achievement. I with my sincere efforts and hard work would light up the name of my parents and college, without whose support I would not have reached till here.

    Lastly, a special thanks to our Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) team because without their effort and perseverance I would not had given by best. Their trust in us was the biggest success factor.

    I would like to end up with the thoughts that “The Harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it”.

    To know more about IMS Ghaziabad join, [Official] IMS Ghaziabad Admission Query Thread – 2020-22

     

    Shikhar Saxena

    PGDM (2018-20)

    Deloitte-USI

     

    Read Next

    B-School Selection: 3 Tips to Examine the Placement Statistics | BITS Pilani
    One of the major reasons behind the popularity of an MBA program is definitely the attractive salary package that graduates are offered by the industry. A high salary package does not only ensure a comfortable lifestyle for the students in the years ahead but also indicates the acceptance of the students’ skillset by the industry.
    In Uncategorized  ·  3 days ago
    LMTSM EXECUTIVE MBA ADMISSION OPEN 2020-2022
    Avail a chance to learn from the best.  Ranked 27 in the NIRF, MHRD Ranking 2019.  We at LMTSM  are now open for the Executive MBA Program Admissions 2020-2022. We run one of the best Executive MBA Programs in the country based on Faculty, Teachers and the Professionals who join us. The academia and the
    In Uncategorized  ·  Yesterday
    Interim Placement Report 2018-2020 Batch | IMS Ghaziabad
    IMS Ghaziabad fortified its position among the regular recruiters who again showed immense faith in the pedagogy, faculty, alumni and students for building future leadership. For Summer Internship of PGDM 2018-20 batch, over 35 companies have selected our students for variety of projects locating them on Pan India Basis. The Summer Internship highest stipend is
    In Uncategorized  ·  12 hours ago
    Guest Sessions at Praxis Business School
    We the students at Praxis Business School feel lucky to learn from the Guest Lectures at Praxis Business School, Kolkata. Time to time emminent personalities from the industry are invited to our campus for sessions. Sharing insights from two such sessions. ALOK DAIYA We had a wonderful opportunity of having Alok Daiya who is the
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 4 hours
    Success Story | IMS Ghaziabad
    Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you. My heartiest thanks to our Respected Director Sir, Dean Sir and Faculty members of IMS Ghaziabad whose guidance helped me to dream bigger. I chose PGDM as my career because not only it develops the overall personality of a candidate but also
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours