Success Story | IMS Ghaziabad

Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you. My heartiest thanks to our Respected Director Sir, Dean Sir and Faculty members of IMS Ghaziabad whose guidance helped me to dream bigger.

I chose PGDM as my career because not only it develops the overall personality of a candidate but also gives the opportunity to feel the heat of competitiveness of this dynamic world. And this platform was well served to me by IMS Ghaziabad.

I was awarded with the title of “The Most Discipline Student of the Batch” during my school days and this quality of mine has helped in achieving the biggest feat of my life, placement in one of the Big 4s of the corporate world – Deloitte. Also my positive attitude and self-belief led me to this achievement. I with my sincere efforts and hard work would light up the name of my parents and college, without whose support I would not have reached till here.

Lastly, a special thanks to our Corporate Resource Centre (CRC) team because without their effort and perseverance I would not had given by best. Their trust in us was the biggest success factor.

I would like to end up with the thoughts that “The Harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it”.

Shikhar Saxena

PGDM (2018-20)

Deloitte-USI

