Periodos 7.0 | IMT Hyderabad

Day 2

Day 2 began with a similar vitality as Day 1.The last matches of the considerable number of events were planned for Day 2 which kept the members, and even the onlookers involved. Notwithstanding the downpour, the certified groups were still cheerful and all set for the semi- finals and the finals. Despite the fact that the matches were postponed because of terrible climate conditions, it didn’t influence the vitality of the players or the observers. Everybody was loaded with fervor, and the grounds was so enthusiastic and brimming with vitality! Livelier than at any other time! The understudies were rooting for the players with so much vitality. I was in the hostel, and I could hear the crowd go wild with energy and excitement! Indeed, even the IMT Alumni attended the occasion.I addressed one of the football players from IMT, a first-year, about his experience to which he stated, “It was my first intercollege coordinate here, and it was actually what I anticipated!

Everybody played with a ton of camaraderie, and it was astonishing!” A player from IBS Hyderabad said that the organizing committee worked superbly at making the occasion an incredible encounter for everybody! All things considered, IMTians are astounding! Right? Periodos 7.0 saw a staggering investment from various B-Schools. The two-day occasion finished with a lively closing ceromony, which included a prize conveyance function. All the groups were acknowledged for their sportsmanship and investment.The triumphant groups were granted trophies and declarations. Exceptional exhibitions by Dhanak –the Dance Club of IMT, Navrang – the Drama Club, and Dhwani – the Music Club,left the crowd captivated. The crowd joined Dhanak in an impromptu flash mob, which was overly fun. They gave amazing performances, left the audience awestruck and wanting for more!