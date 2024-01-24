In my recent reading of ‘The Art of Thinking Clearly’ by Rolf Dobelli, the chapter “It is not what you say, but how you say it” caught my attention. As the Dean of Outreach and Student Welfare with over 15 years of academic experience, I’d like to share key observations through this article.

During my Doctorate in Training and development, I realized that Development is a gigantic word which involves acquiring skills and knowledge for a successful life. Over a decade Industry has drastically transformed. There are enormous opportunities with newer Roles, Responsibilities and designations. PGDM is a Career oriented Management Program which gives us flexibility to change the curriculum according to Industry Demands.

‘Jack of all Master of None’ going ahead with this old proverb, the first and foremost strategy is introspect oneself and with the help of Mentor complete the SWOT analysis, decide the specialization for your career ahead. The decision should be based on your education qualifications, behavioral attributes interest, likes and dislikes. There is no hitch in thinking big or being ambitious, but a true understanding of capabilities and skills which one possess should be done on a primary level . There is implication of every choice made, therefore be extremely vigilant in building your career path.

‘What you need to learn, children, is the difference between right and wrong in every area of life. And once you learn the difference, you must always choose the right’. Jeanne Du Prau

Next crucial strategy is read, write unlearn and learn. In this era of Digital Platforms we are addicted to social networking culture and restrict ourselves to read and update our knowledge and skills. Reading improves our analytical abilities, enhances our knowledge and strengthens the thought process which enables our content while we are in conversation with others. It’s important to be relevant in any JOB, as we are easily replaceable. If we do not update ourselves as per the trends, we would be left out and considered redundant. Enrolling in certification programs, attending seminars and conferences, writing articles, blog etc will keep you keep informed about latest change and development in the ‘JOB’ Market.

‘Your Network is your Net worth’ one of Expert speaker quoted this line and I found this line worthy of mentioning in my article. Network both in an Online and offline mode; it’s equally important to have both online professional presence and meeting fraternity colleagues at offline professional platforms. These connections lend a hand, and support whenever required. This also proffers your identity and presence in the JOB market.

The Mantra is ‘Progressing by Learning’, it might sound superficial but it’s true, that learning is an ongoing process and there is no limit to it. Getting a job for financial stability is primary motive of an individual but to sustain and grow in the JOB market is a vision which can only be accomplished with meticulous planning and steadiness. The assertion to our inner self that we are focused and motivated for the challenges which will come in our way to success will make us better and industrious.

