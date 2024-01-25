Acing your MBA interview is essential when it comes to getting accepted. PaGaLGuY examines the challenging journey of MBA applicants. #MBAInterviewTips

Hey there, future MBA rockstars! We know that the admissions season can be a bit nerve-wracking, with questions swirling in your mind about readiness, commitment, and fitting into the culture of your dream b-school. But hey, don’t sweat it—we’ve got your back!



Imagine sitting down for a chat over coffee, at the office, or maybe even on Zoom with some cool folks who’ve been exactly where you are now. Alumni, current students, and admissions wizards—they were once in your shoes, and now they’re the gatekeepers, wondering if you’ve got what it takes to join their ranks.



In our exciting new series, #MBACampusTalks, we’re bringing you firsthand insights from students who’ve successfully navigated the rigorous selection process at top B-schools in India. Have you ever wondered what the first year of an MBA is really like? Are you curious about acing the GDPI process? Well, you’re in for a treat!



This series kicks off with an awesome & informative interview featuring Prerna Sandilya, a student from the PGDM-IB batch 2023–25 at FORE School of Management. Catch the full conversation on PaGaLGuY and get ready to soak in some valuable tips and takeaways from her incredible journey so far.

About FORE School of Management – FSM

Nestled in South Delhi, FORE School of Management (FSM) has been a leading institution committed to advancing management education, research, training, and consultancy since 1981. FSM’s holistic programmes cultivate thinking professionals equipped for global business challenges. With a focus on contextual learning, the institute emphasises skills like decision-making, problem-solving, and innovation.



Offering a range of programmes, including PGDM, PGDM in International Business, PGDM in Financial Management, and PGDM in Big Data Analytics, FSM boasts a distinguished faculty and modern infrastructure. In the recent 2023 placement season, FSM achieved the highest salary offer of 70 LPA and an average of 16 LPA. With a strong network of 200+ corporate partners, including industry giants like Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Reliance, and Tata Power, FSM ensures that its students are not only educated but also well-prepared for success in the competitive business landscape.

FORE School of Management is accepting applications for batch 2024–26: APPLY NOW

Get all of your questions about admissions, documents, form requirements, placements, and more answered; join: [Official] FORE School of Management, New Delhi | PGDM Admissions 2024-26 | PaGaLGuY

Read More