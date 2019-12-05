Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer (SO) Result 2019 Declared at allahabadbank.in, Steps How to Check

Allahabad Bank is one of the leading public sector banks of India and has various branches present across the country. As the bank is continually looking to expand its operations, there is a need for qualified personnel to fill those vacancies.

Numerous candidates apply for the vacancies advertised from time to time. Recently, Allahabad Bank announced 92 vacancies for Specialist Officer post and invited applications from interested candidates. The selected candidates will be deployed as Security Officer, Financial Analyst, Company Secretary, Manager, and Civil Engineer.

After the applications were received and found in order, Allahabad Bank held an online written examination on 23rd June 2019 across various centres. All the candidates who qualified the online written examination were called for the next selection round, i.e. the interview.

The interviews were held from 16th October to 19th October 2019 and 21st October 2019. After the interview rounds were completed, candidates were waiting for announcement of the final results.

Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below-mentioned dates pertaining to the Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019 to avoid any confusion later on: –

S. No. Particulars Date 1 The online written examination for Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019 23rd June 2019 2 Interview round for the Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019 16th October to 19th October 2019 and 21st October 2019 3 Declaration for final result for 16th October to 19th October 2019 and 21st October 2019 4th December 2019

Now there is an important update for all the candidates who had attended the interview round conducted by Allahabad Bank. The final results for the Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019 interview have been declared on the 4th December2019.

The results have been declared on the official website of Allahabad Bank, i.e. www.allahabdbank.in. Candidates must therefore log-on to the official website of Allahabad Bank and check their result immediately.

Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019: Steps to download the result

Candidates who have appeared for the interview round of the Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2019, must follow the steps that have been mentioned below to download their results:

Log-on to the official website of Allahabad Bank at www.allahabadbank.in.

Now, on the home page of the website find the careers link available on the home page and click on it.

When you click on that link, a new window will open where you will be able to check your final result for Allahabad Bank Specialist Officer Interview 2019.

The result will be displayed in the form of a PDF file bearing the names of candidates along with other details.

You can check your details in the PDF file using “Ctrl + F.”

Also, you must download the result and take a printout for future reference.

