Kerala PG Ayurveda AIAPGET 2019 Registration Started on cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala PG Ayurveda AIAPGET 2019 Registration

The Director of Ayurveda Medical Education, Government of Kerala has released the application form for PG Ayurveda 2019 Admission. The form has been made available online at cee.kerala.gov.in for confirmation in PG courses in Ayurveda Vachaspati [MD(Ay)] and Ayurveda Dhanvantari [MS(Ay)].

The shortlisting of applicants is done based on the All India level basic Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2019). Admissions in 15% state quota seats for Govt./Aided/Self-financing Ayurveda Colleges in the State are finished by CEE Kerala and counseling for All India Quota is done AYUSH Admission Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).

Applicants need to pay application charge through the online mode. Applicants can pursue the accompanying timetable for the significant dates of Kerala CEE PG Ayurveda admission 2019.

Important Dates:

Event Dates Beginning of online application submission 19 Nov 2019 Last date of submission of online application 22 Nov 2019 Date of spot admission registration slip 04 Oct 2019 Spot Admission end date 10 Oct 2019

The official website to get more details on the registration process is www.cee.kerala.gov.in .

The application form for PG Ayurveda Admission 2019-20 is accessible online at cee-kerala.org. A direct link to apply online is additionally given on this page. The procedure to apply for PG Ayurveda admission comprises registration, filling in details in the form, fee payment, and image upload.

Application Fee:

Category Application fee General / Service candidates looking for admission in general quota Rs. 1000 SC / ST Rs. 500

Method of Payment: Students can either pay the application fee in online mode by – Credit/ debit card/ net banking or by E-challan.

Students need to take a print of E-challan from the website and afterward pay the application charge in cash at any of the Head and Sub Post Offices in Kerala. After this, students will receive a counterfoil of the e-Challan from the post office official.

Once the fee payment is done, in the subsequent stage, students need to upload the required documents according to the particular and format provided.

