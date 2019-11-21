WBSETCL Graduate and Technician Apprentice 2019 Document Verification Schedule Released on wbsetcl.in

WBSETCL Graduate and Technician Apprentice 2019 Document Verification Schedule

The West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) has discharged the Graduate Apprentice Trainee DV Schedule 2019 on its official site. Presently all such competitors who have applied for the WBSETCL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee posts can check the DV Schedule accessible on the official site of West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL)- wbsetcl.in.

As per the short notification published by the West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, competitors have been shortlisted based on the percentage of marks got in the last Qualifying Exam, as enrolled in the National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in), and are welcomed to appear for Document Verification round.

The Document Verification for the shortlisted candidates is to be held on 25 November 2019 at the center.

How to download WBSETCL Graduate and Technician Apprentice Trainee DV Schedule:

Visit the official site of WBSETCL http://www.wbsetcl.in/career.html .

Move to the Career Section provided on the Home page of the site.

Click on the given link “List of candidates for document verification to be held on 25.11.19 i.r.o. engagement of Apprentices” under WBSETCL for 2019-2020 showing on the Home Page.

A New Window will appear where you will find the PDF of the required Document Verification Schedule and Short Notification. Meeting Room, ninth Floor, B-Block, Vidyut Bhawan, Block-DJ, Sector-II, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091, West Bengal

Nonappearance of shortlisted applicants during the document verification would be treated as his/her reluctance and will not be considered further during the Selection Procedure for the Graduate Apprentice/Technician Apprentice of WBSETCL in 2019-20.

Applicants are likewise mentioned to go through the detailed Notification No.: WBSETCL/Apprentice/2019/01 accessible in the site of WBSETCL (www.wbsetcl.in) under ‘Career’ Tab and read the Notification cautiously preceding going to the Document Verification.

Any solicitation by the candidate(s), negating the detailed notification no.: WBSETCL/Apprentice/2019/01 won’t be acknowledged.

