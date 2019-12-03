SSC JHT Eligibility 2019, Check here for Age Limit and Educational Qualification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the examination for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) every in the form of a combined level examination for several posts. Candidates are given the opportunity to apply for the posts online.

The application process for the SSC JHT 2019 vacancies had started on 27th August 2019 and was concluded on 26th September 2019.

The selection process comprises of two papers – Paper-I and Paper-II followed by a verification of the documents. SSC has announced that Paper-I examination will be conducted on 26th November 2019.

The date of the SSC JHT admit card release is yet to be announced by the commission. The admit card likely to released at least ten days or a week before the exam.

While making the application, candidates were required to check out important details such as the age limit needed for these posts along with the educational qualifications.

If the candidates have applied for the posts without meeting the eligibility criteria, their application will be automatically disqualified.

stay connected with fellow students on pagalguy for SSC JHT 2019 Eligibility

The maximum age limit for applying for this post was 30 years. Candidates will also be provided by an age relaxation depending upon the category to which they belong. One can note the different years of age relaxation according to the categories –

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes : 5 years

Other Backward Classes : 3 years

Persons with Disabilities :

General : 10 years

Other Backward Classes : 13 years

SC/ST : 15 years

Ex-servicemen : 3 years

Candidates who had been domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir (1 st January 1980 to 31 st December 1989) : 5 years

January 1980 to 31 December 1989) : 5 years Defence Personnel disabilities in operation during hostilities with any foreign country:

General/OBC : 3 years

SC/ST : 8 years

There are two main educational qualifications necessary for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, which are following –

The candidate should have a Masters degree from a recognised university in English or Hindi, with either of the languages as a compulsory or elective and with either Hindi or English as the medium of examination. OR,

The candidate can also have a Masters degree from a recognised university in any subject other than English or Hindi, with either of the languages as a compulsory or elective and with either Hindi or English as the medium of examination.

Diploma or Certificate course in translation from English to Hindi or vice versa with at least two years experience in translation work under the central or state government which can include a government of India undertaking.

The candidates must bear in mind that they are able to present all the documents stated above, during the time of the verification process.

SSC JHT Eligibility 2019, Check here for Age Limit and Educational Qualification was last modified:

Read More