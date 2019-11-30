SSC JHT 2019 Answer Key Released on ssc.nic.in, Check here for Direct Link to Download Candidates Response Sheet

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is one of the most important recruitment bodies in the Indian government. It functions under the Department of Personnel and Training and carries out most of the recruitments for subordinate offices in the government.

The commission is known for conducting organised examinations for the recruitment process making the process transparent and providing equal opportunities to all.

Among the many examinations and recruitment drives conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in 2019, one of it was for the post of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT). Even though the exact number of vacancies was not finalised by the Staff Selection Commission, the recruitment drive has been started for this post.

The examination for SSC JHT was conducted on 26th November, 2019. However, this was only the first paper. Candidates will have to appear for two papers followed by a document verification to be recruited for this post. Only the candidates who qualify in Paper-I will be able to appear for the next paper.

This being said, the Staff Selection Commission has taken to its official website to announce the release of the answer key for the SSC JHT 2019 Computer Based Test (Paper-I).

Candidates who had appeared for this examination will also be able to access their response sheet and tally it with the answer key. Since this is the draft answer key, candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections to any answer which they think is incorrect.

In order to access the answer key, candidates can follow the steps which have been mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission, which is https://ssc.nic.in/

Step-2 : Go to the Latest news section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link which reads "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys"

Step-4 : A pdf document will be download with link for answer key and raising objections at the bottom of the pdf. Click on the link.

Step-5 : Again Click on the Answer key link, for checking the answer. Candidates can click on the objection link to raise objections.

Step-6 : Go through the answer key carefully and match it with your response sheet.

The answer key and the link for raising objections will be available on the website of SSC from 29th November to 2nd December, 2019. Candidates are advised to get a printout of their response sheets as the response sheets will not be available anymore after the specified date.

Again, any objections made by the candidate after 5:00 pm on 2nd December, 2019 will not be accepted under any circumstances.

To make the representations, candidates will have to pay a fees of Rs 100/- Once the representations are made, a final answer key will be prepared, according which the results will be declared by the Staff Selection Commission.

