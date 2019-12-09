SSC JE 2019 Paper 2: Check here for Marking Scheme and Selection Process

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation. It is operated under the Government of India for recruiting staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of GOI and Subordinate offices. It mainly conducts competitive exams for the selection of eligible candidates.

SSC JE exam is conducted once every year all over India in 115 exam centres. A large number of applicants apply to take part in the exam. The detailed notification is announced on the official website www.ssc.nic.in. The forms are available online from 1st February to 25th February 2019.

The written exams are administered in two phases- Paper I and Paper-II.

Paper I is a Computer Based Test (CBT) online mode, which was conducted between 23rd September 2019 to 27th September 2019. Candidates who get through to Paper I qualify for the second phase for SSC JE examination 2019.

SSC JE 2019 Exam Paper-II will be conducted on 29th Dec 2019 all around the country at various exam centres. It will be a descriptive exam in written format. Candidates need to do meticulous preparations as the examination date is close by.

For SSC JE 2019 candidates, it is essential to understand all the guidelines and patterns regarding the examination procedure. It will further help them to prepare mentally and score well during the test. Minimum cut off marks need to be obtained by candidates in both Paper I and Paper II to be recruited as Junior Engineer in various departments.

SSC JE 2018 Exam Paper 2: General Guidelines

For SSC JE 2019 Exam Paper-II, written paper following points are essential and needs to be followed and kept in mind:-

It is an offline exam and in written form.

Candidates should reach one hour before the centre before the examination starts.

Candidates should carry the admit card to the examination hall.

It is a subjective paper where all the questions have to be answered in narrative form.

Candidates will be assessed on writing skills, so no scope of negative markings.

The question paper is for 300 marks, and the time allotted is 2 hours.

The question paper is subdivided into three segments: candidates select the section as per their chosen specialisation.

No extra rough sheets are provided to the candidates.

Margin is provided in the test booklet for the rough work.

Do not open the test booklet until permission is granted.

Fill in all the correct required details in the answer sheet. If the details are not filled in correctly, the answer sheet may not get evaluated.

Listen to all the instructions given by the invigilator.

No electric devices are allowed in the exam centre other than mentioned in the form.

Candidates should answer all the questions either in Hindi or English. The use of both languages is not permitted, and such answers sheets are not be evaluated at all.

Candidates should not write any personal mobile number, roll number, or any message inside the answer sheet.

