    • SSC JE Exam Pattern 2019: Check here for Paper 2 Syllabus and Marking Scheme

    Posted on by Vasudha

    SSC JE Exam Pattern 2019, Staff Selection Commission, Candiates can check here Paper II Exam pattern, Syllabus and Marking Scheme.

    SSC JE 2019

    For recruitment of Junior Engineers(JE) Group- B posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract domain SSC conducts exams every year all over the country.

    The compiled exam pattern, scheme, and syllabus for SSC JE 2019- Paper II are as follows:-

    Exam Pattern for SSC JE 2019- Paper II

    • All questions to be answered in narrative mode in written format.
    • The question paper is set of 300 marks, and time for examination is 2 hours.
    • Selected candidates should choose the specialized subject from the section.
    • The candidates who are appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contract) should attempt Part-A (Civil & Structural).
    • The candidates who are appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) should attempt Part-B (Electrical).
    • The candidates who are appearing for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) should attempt Part-C (Mechanical).
    • No negative markings for Paper-II.
    • Question paper to be attempted in only one language either in Hindi or English.
    • Exam timing 1400hrs to 1600hrs.

    Scheme Pattern for SSC JE 2019 Paper-II

    • Paper-II is set in question-answer format and needed to be in written mode.
    • Paper-II is divided into three sections. Part A- Civil & Structural Engineering, Part B- Electrical Engineering, or Part C- Mechanical Engineering.
    • Ruler, Calculators, Logarithm Tables, and Steam tables can be carried during examination for Paper-II.
    • Each part consists of 6-7 questions, and candidates should attempt five questions in all.
    • All questions carry equal marks, i.e., 60marks each.
    • While answering the questions, only prescribed metric systems of weights and measures should be used.

    Syllabus Pattern for SSC JE 2019- Paper II

    Paper-II is divided into three sections. Candidates beforehand have to indicate their choice of specialization in the application form. The level of questions is equivalent to the level of Diploma in Engineering (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics).

    Part A –Civil Engineering Syllabus: Building Materials, Estimating, Costing and Valuation, Surveying, Soil Mechanics, Hydraulics, Irrigation Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Environmental Engineering.

    Structural Engineering: RCC Design, Steel Design, Theory of Structures, Concrete Technology.

    Part B –Electrical Engineering Syllabus: Basic concepts, Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Estimation and Costing, Electrical Machines, Fractional Kilowatt Motors, and single-phase induction Motors, Synchronous Machines, Circuit law, Magnetic Circuit, AC Fundamentals, Utilization and Electrical Energy, Basic Electronics, Measurement and Measuring instruments.

    Part C -Mechanical Engineering Syllabus: Centrifugal Pumps, Classification of steel, 1st Law of Thermodynamics, 2nd Law of Thermodynamics, IC Engine Performance, IC Engines Combustion, Air Compressors & their cycles, Refrigeration cycles, Principle of Refrigeration Plant, Properties of Pure Substances, Nozzles & Steam Turbines. Properties & Dynamics of Ideal fluids, Measurement of Flow rate, basic principles, Hydraulic Turbines, Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials, Air standard Cycles for IC Engines, IC Engine Cooling & Lubrication, Rankine cycle of System, Boilers, Classification, Classification of Fluids, Fluid Statics, Measurement of Fluid Pressure, Fluid kinematics, Theory of Machines and Machine Design, Specification, Fitting & Accessories.

