IGNOU January 2020 Application Process started on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Check Details here; Last Date to Apply is 31st Dec

IGNOU January 2020 Application Process

The online application process for the programmes for the academic session commencing from January- 2020 has been initiated by the IGNOU- Indira Gandhi National Open University. Candidates who are eligible can apply for this exam through the official website of IGNOU.

The application process started for the candidates seeking admission in Masters’ degree, Bachelors’ degree, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes and Appreciation or Awareness level programmes.

The last date for the candidates to register themselves for the examination is 31st December 2019. Candidates would be needing their login ID and password to login into their account. The login ID can be created by following the below mentioned steps.

The official website to apply for the IGNOU January 2020 admission and get more details on the examination is www.ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Steps to apply for IGNOU admissions for January session 2020:

Visit the official of IGNOU as mentioned above.

Click on the link ‘Online admission open for January 2020 session’ available on the home page of the website.

You will get redirected to a new web page.

Enter login credentials like username and password and click on submit.

Fill the application form.

Upload the relevant scanned copy of the original documents.

Make the payment and click on the submit.

Take a print of the application form submitted.

Scanned Documents Required for IGNOU admissions for January session 2020 Application:

Photograph (the size should be less than 100 KB)

Signature (the size should be less than 100 KB)

Copy of age proof (the size should be less than 200 KB)

Educational qualification (the size should be less than 200 KB)

Experience / SC/ST/OBC/Below Poverty Line certificate (if any) (the size should be less than 200 KB)

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IGNOU MBA Admission Procedure

Keep visiting the official website of IGNOU for latest updates on the exam.

Also read, IGNOU January 2020.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sOek_Xxu6IQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IGNOU January 2020 Application Process started on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, Check Details here; Last Date to Apply is 31st Dec was last modified:

Read More