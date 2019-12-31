SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2019-20 Released @ssc.nic.in Starts from 2nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020

Staff Selection Commission is a statutory body that handles the responsibility of conducting various recruitment campaigns every year. It selects the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available with different ministries, departments, and organisations under the central government of India.

Every year hundreds of thousands of candidates participate in the recruitment campaigns conducted by the Staff Selection Commissions.

One of the most sought-after exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission is the Combined Graduate Level Exam i.e. SSC CGL. Every year candidates who register for the SSC CGL wait eagerly for the announcements regarding the exam.

As per the latest notification published by SSC, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 will now be conducted from 2nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020. Subsequently, the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019-20 and SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2019-20 will be conducted on 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 respectively, in online mode.

Candidates who will be selected after the various stages will be recruited with the relevant ministries, departments, and offices.

It is pertinent to mention here that the admit cards for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 will be released only on the official website of SSC @ www.ssc.nic.in around a couple of weeks before the exam. Candidates must, therefore, download their admit cards from the website and take a printout to be carried on the day of the exam.

Any candidates appearing for SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

SSC CGL Exam 2019-20: Important Dates

S. No. Event Date 1 The online application process starts for SSC CGL Exam 2019-20 22nd October 2019 2 The online application process ends for SSC CGL Exam 2019-20 25th November 2019, 5.00 PM 3 Last date for payment of fees online for SSC CGL Exam 2019-20 27th November 2019 4 Last date to generate offline challan for SSC CGL Exam 2019-20 27th November 2019 5 Last date for payment of application fee for SSC CGL Exam 2019-20 29th November 2019 6 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 2nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020 7 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019-20 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 8 SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2019-20 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020 9 SSC CGL Tier 4 Exam 2019-20 To be notified

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will be the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 conducted?

Answer: The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 will be conducted from 2nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020.

Question: When will be the admit cards released for SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20?

Answer: The admit cards will be released around a couple of weeks before the exam.

Question: Which is the official website to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 admit card?

Answer: The official website for downloading the admit cards is www.ssc.nic.in.

Question: When will be the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019-20 be conducted?

Answer: The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2019-20 will be conducted from 22nd June 2020 to 25th June 2020.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2019-20 Released @ssc.nic.in Starts from 2nd March 2020 to 11th March 2020 was last modified:

Read More