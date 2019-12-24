South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 vacancies Against Scouts & Guides Quota; Notification Details on swr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Western Railway Recruitment 2020

The notification has been passed by South Western Railway inviting applications for recruitment against scout’s quota in Level 1 & Level 2 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Closing date for submission of the application for South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 20 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

Posts in the Level-2 of VII CPC Pay Matrix– 2 Posts

Posts in the Level-1 of VII CPC Pay Matrix– 8 Posts

Age Limit:

Posts in the Level-2 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: The candidate shall fall under the age group between 18 to 30 years respectively.

Posts in the Level-1 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: The candidate shall fall under the age group between 18 to 33 years respectively.

The official website of South Western Railway to get more details on the recruitment exam is https://swr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Level-2 of VII CPC Pay Matrix

The candidate should have passed HSC +2 stage or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the total or Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/Ill approved by NCVT/SCVT from a recognized institution.

Posts in Level-1 of VII CPC Pay Matrix–

The candidate should have passed SSC Pass OR ITI OR equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) conferred by NCVT/SCVT from recognized institutions.

Application Procedure:

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for South Western Railway Recruitment by sending applications to the address mentioned in the notification.

Application Fee:

The application fees for the same shall be for General or OBC shall be Rs. 500/-and SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen or Special category/PWD/ Women shall be Rs. 250/- respectively. The candidate shall pay through debit or credit card.

For added further details, candidates shall check the official notification and stay updated through our page.

