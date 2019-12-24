HomeRailways Articles
  • Articles

    • South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 vacancies Against Scouts & Guides Quota; Notification Details on swr.indianrailways.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 10 vacancies Against Scouts & Guides Quota on swr.indianrailways.gov.in.

    South Western Railway Recruitment 2020
    South Western Railway Recruitment 2020

    The notification has been passed by South Western Railway inviting applications for recruitment against scout’s quota in Level 1 & Level 2 of 7 CPC Pay Matrix. Enthusiastic candidates can apply to the posts through the designated format on or before 20 January 2020.

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Dates
    Closing date for submission of the application for South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: 20 January 2020

     

     Vacancy Details:

    • Posts in the Level-2 of VII CPC Pay Matrix– 2 Posts
    • Posts in the Level-1 of VII CPC Pay Matrix– 8 Posts

    Age Limit:

    • Posts in the Level-2 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: The candidate shall fall under the age group between 18 to 30 years respectively.
    • Posts in the Level-1 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: The candidate shall fall under the age group between 18 to 33 years respectively.

    The official website of South Western Railway to get more details on the recruitment exam is https://swr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Level-2 of VII CPC Pay Matrix

    The candidate should have passed HSC +2 stage or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the total or Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/Ill approved by NCVT/SCVT from a recognized institution.

    Posts in Level-1 of VII CPC Pay Matrix–

    The candidate should have passed SSC Pass OR ITI OR equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) conferred by NCVT/SCVT from recognized institutions.

    Application Procedure:

    Enthusiastic candidates can apply for South Western Railway Recruitment by sending applications to the address mentioned in the notification.

    Application Fee:

    The application fees for the same shall be for General or OBC shall be Rs. 500/-and SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen or Special category/PWD/ Women shall be Rs. 250/- respectively. The candidate shall pay through debit or credit card.

    For added further details, candidates shall check the official notification and stay updated through our page.

    Also read, Indian Railway 2019 Recruitment for Sports Quota Posts.

    Read Next

    South Eastern Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for 26 Sports Quota Vacancies, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process
    SECR Recruitment 2019, South Eastern Central Railway released Notification for 26 Sports Quota Vacancies. Candidates can apply online from official website www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  1 weeks ago
    South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 26 Group C Posts for Level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) under Sports Quota, Steps How to Apply
    South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2019: SECR inviting online application for the post of 26 Group C posts for level 2 to 5 (7th CPC) over South East Central Railway under Sports Quota 2019-20.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  1 weeks ago
    Indian Railways Recruitment Results List to be Released in January 2020, Check Details here
    Indian Railways Recruitment Results: Candidates can check the list of results to be Released in January 2020.
    In Railways  ·  6 days ago
    LMRC Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for 183 Posts Extended, Check Application Process @lmrcl.com
    LMRC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited Extends Last Date to Apply for executive and non-executive posts.
    In Railways  ·  8 hours ago
    South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 vacancies Against Scouts & Guides Quota; Notification Details on swr.indianrailways.gov.in
    South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 10 vacancies Against Scouts & Guides Quota on swr.indianrailways.gov.in.
    In Railways  ·  in 5 hours