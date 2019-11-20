South Central Railway Recruitment 2019: Apply for Vacant Positions on scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway Recruitment 2019

SCR (South Central Railway) has released the notification for the South-Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment in multiple trades. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode. There are vacancies of about 4103 Apprentice posts.

Short job summary:

Recruitment board Railway recruitment Board Job role Trade Apprentice Qualification 10th standard/ ITI or its Relevant Total vacancies 4103 Experience Freshers Selection There will be no written test or VIVA. The merit list will be prepared based on the percentage obtained in the 10th standard Job location Across India Last date 8th December 2019

Vacancy details:

Total posts – 4103.

AC Mechanic – 249.

Carpenter – 16.

Diesel Mechanic – 640.

Electrical/ Electronics – 18.

Electronic Mechanic – 102.

Fitter – 1460.

Mechanist – 74.

MMW – 34.

MMTM – 12.

Painter – 40.

Welder – 597.

Age limit:

The candidates applying for the SCR apprentice post should possess the age limit of 15 years to 24 years of age till 8th December 2019. The candidates should not be born after 8th December 2004 and not before 9th December 1995.

Educational qualification:

The candidates should have passed class 10th or its equivalent with 50% marks at least in aggregate from a recognized board. The candidate should also possess an ITI certificate in the trade mentioned by NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training)/SCVT (State Council for Vocational Training).

Application fee:

The candidates applying for the SCR Apprentice post will have to pay the amount of Rs. 100/- which is non-refundable.

Mode of payment:

The candidates can pay the application fee through internet banking of any bank, debit card, credit card, and SBI UPI.

How to apply:

Visit the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Click on ACT Apprentice 2019 online application link.

Fill the application form. Enter the email id and OTP will be received. After that enter the mobile number and OTP will be received. This is for verification.

Fill the rest application form and select the post.

Upload the documents required.

Click on the submit button.

Pay the application fee.

