MICAT 2019 Result Announced at mica.ac.in, Steps How to Download

The Mudra Institute of Communication has published the results of MICAT 2019 on 23rd December 2019. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website www.mica.ac.in and check their results.

The candidates can also check their scorecards through the official website. The selected candidates will then have to appear for the GE and PI round for the admission process.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE MICAT RESULTS 2019?

The candidates who wish to download the MICAT Results 2019 they have to first visit the official website, i.e. mica.ac.in

After they reach the website, the candidates will then have to visit the link which says ‘download results’

After clicking the link, the candidates will have to enter the registration number or the roll number

As soon as the candidate enters these credentials, the results of MICAT 2019 will appear on the screen

The candidates can then check and verify the results and then take a printout for future reference

WHAT TO DO AFTER MICAT EXAMINATION?

After the MICAT examination, the first thing is that the candidates need to download the result and take a printout of it

In case the candidates have appeared for another national level examination, they need to upload the results on the application form as soon as possible

Also, after the results of MICAT 2, the MICA will shortlist and then call all the selected candidates for the further selection process

The selected candidates will then have to prepare themselves for Group exercise and Personal Interview

MICAT 2019 EXAMINATION PATTERN

The MICAT examination is divided into three sections

The first section includes a Psychometric test The second section consists of verbal ability, quantitative ability, data interpretation, general awareness, divergent and convergent thinking The third section consists of a descriptive test

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For appearing the MICAT examination, the candidates will have to complete a bachelor’s degree or should have to appear in a bachelor’s level examination

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How to download the MICAT 2019 Results?

Answer: To download the MICAT 2019 results, the candidates will have to visit the official website and then follow the instructions to download the results.

Question: When will the MICAT Results 2019 be declared?

Answer: The MICAT 2019 Results was released on 23rd December 2019.

Question: What is the eligibility criteria for the MICAT examination?

Answer: The candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree or should be appearing in a bachelor’s degree examination.

Question: What should I do after downloading the MICAT result 2019?

Answer: After downloading the MICAT results 2019, the candidates who have cleared the examination will have to prepare for the Group Exercise and Personal Interview.

Question: Which is the official website of MICAT?

Answer: The official website for MICAT 2019 is www.mica.ac.in.

