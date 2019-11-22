HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • Sikkim University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 04 Registrar, Nursing Attendant and Other Posts on smu.edu.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Sikkim University Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 04 Registrar, Nursing Attendant and Other Posts on smu.edu.in.

    Sikkim University Recruitment 2019
    Sikkim University Recruitment 2019

    The Sikkim University has welcomed applications for the Registrar, Nursing Attendant, and other posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Sikkim University Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 20 December 2019.

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Dates
    Closing Date of submission of the application: 20 December 2019

     

    Vacancy Details:

    • Registrar: 01 Post
    • Hindi Officer: 01 Post
    • Nursing Attendant: 01 Post
    • Laboratory Attendant: 01 Post

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://smu.edu.in/smu.html .

    Eligibility:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Registrar:

    The candidate shall hold a Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in any subject from any university recognized by the UGC.

    1. b) Also, have at least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in a central university or in the equivalent grade of which at least eight years shall be in Associate Professor’s grade and experience in educational administration.

    or

    Relative experience in establishments and other institutions of higher education.

    or

    Fifteen (15 years of adm. Experience of which eight (08) years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post).

    • Hindi Officer:

    The candidate shall hold a Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level from a recognized University.

    OR

    Master degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level from a distinguished University;

     OR

    Master degree in any subject with Hindi and English as a subject at the degree level from a recognized University;

     OR

    Master degree in any subject with Hindi medium and English as a subject at the degree level from a distinguished University;

    OR

    Master degree in any subject with English medium and Hindi as a subject at the degree level from a distinguished University;

    (ii)Also, three (03) years’ experience of term. Work in Hindi or translate work from English to Hindi or vice-versa, optionally of technical or scientific literature;

     OR

    Three (03) years’ experience of teaching, research, writing, or journalism in Hindi.

    (iii) Knowledge of Computer Application.

    • Nursing Attendant:

    The candidate shall be in Class 10th class from a recognized School/Board having a relevant experience of 2 years in Government or Hospital acknowledged by the Government.

    • Laboratory Attendant:

    The candidate shall be in Class 10th standard (with Science as one of the subjects) from recognized School/Board OR ITI Trade Certificate in the appropriate area.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 53 minutes
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours