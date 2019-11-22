Sikkim University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 04 Registrar, Nursing Attendant and Other Posts on smu.edu.in

Sikkim University Recruitment 2019

The Sikkim University has welcomed applications for the Registrar, Nursing Attendant, and other posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Sikkim University Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 20 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Closing Date of submission of the application: 20 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Registrar: 01 Post

Hindi Officer: 01 Post

Nursing Attendant: 01 Post

Laboratory Attendant: 01 Post

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://smu.edu.in/smu.html .

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification:

Registrar:

The candidate shall hold a Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in any subject from any university recognized by the UGC.

b) Also, have at least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in a central university or in the equivalent grade of which at least eight years shall be in Associate Professor’s grade and experience in educational administration.

or

Relative experience in establishments and other institutions of higher education.

or

Fifteen (15 years of adm. Experience of which eight (08) years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post).

Hindi Officer:

The candidate shall hold a Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level from a recognized University.

OR

Master degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level from a distinguished University;

OR

Master degree in any subject with Hindi and English as a subject at the degree level from a recognized University;

OR

Master degree in any subject with Hindi medium and English as a subject at the degree level from a distinguished University;

OR

Master degree in any subject with English medium and Hindi as a subject at the degree level from a distinguished University;

(ii)Also, three (03) years’ experience of term. Work in Hindi or translate work from English to Hindi or vice-versa, optionally of technical or scientific literature;

OR

Three (03) years’ experience of teaching, research, writing, or journalism in Hindi.

(iii) Knowledge of Computer Application.

Nursing Attendant:

The candidate shall be in Class 10th class from a recognized School/Board having a relevant experience of 2 years in Government or Hospital acknowledged by the Government.

Laboratory Attendant:

The candidate shall be in Class 10th standard (with Science as one of the subjects) from recognized School/Board OR ITI Trade Certificate in the appropriate area.

