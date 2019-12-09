Cantonment Board Shillong Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 17 LDA, Fitter and Other Posts on cbshillong.org.in

Cantonment Board Shillong Recruitment 2019

Cantonment Board Shillong Recruitment process news is out. Cantonment Board Shillong has announced the recruitment notice for the posts of Safaiwala, LDA, Fitter and Other departments. The candidates are requested to check eligibility column and the candidates who are eligible for the positions can apply through prescribed format on or before 19 December 2019 (02 January 2020 for outside the state of Meghalaya and Assam.

Candidates with certain educational eligibility can apply for Cantonment Board Shillong Recruitment process Notification. Candidates having Primary School Standard pass or 10th/ HSLC/SSSLC have great chance to acquire these opportunities under the Ministry of Defence department jobs.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Closing Date of Applications 19 December 2019 For candidates outside the state of Meghalaya and Assam 02 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

Safaiwala -13 posts

Fitter (water supply)-01 post

Chowkidar-02 posts

Lower Division Assistant-01 post

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification & Experience:

Safaiwala -Desirable: Candidates should have Primary School passed.

Fitter (water supply)-Essential: Primary School Standard passed with Trade passed with Trade (water supply).

Chowkidar-Desirable: Below Matriculation/ HSLC etc.

Lower Division Assistant-Essential qualification: HSLC/SSSLC or equivalent.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer and typing in English.

Check the notification released on the official website for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Selection Process:

Selection of the candidates for the posts will be made through written round results Skill test, Physical test results, Interview and venue for every round will be intimated later.

The written test will be conducted in English medium means only.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.cbshillong.org.in.

