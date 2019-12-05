GATE 2020: IIT Delhi Comes up with Important News against Fake Messages

HomeEngineeringGATE 2020 Articles
    Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has come up with some important news for students who have applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or which is called as GATE 2020.

    Recently many students have complained that they are receiving messages from ‘GATE’ regarding filling applications on a given link.

    IIT Delhi has clarified that the institute is not sending any kind of messages like that to the students and that these are fake messages that the students should be careful about.

    Further, all students have been given a clean information that there is no ‘specially designed test series for GATE aspirants’ that is decided by authorities.

    To take it further, the authority has released the list of candidates whose application has been holder because of the various concerns.

    All such candidates have been asked to rectify the issues and the deadline has been extended till 5:00 pm on December 6, 2019.

    The list of candidates is based on:
    • Candidates who didn’t provide valid Eligibility Certificate.
    • Candidates who failed to do will be considered as general candidates and will have to pay Rs 750.
    • To those whose photographs and signatures are not according to the guidelines.

    stay connected with fellow students on pagalguy for GATE 2020 Exam, Admit Card, Result

    In the official notice, which is also available on www.gate.iitd.ac.in , the institute has alerted students against the fake news going around as some students are getting in it. The institute has also alerted students to correct or clarify the errors occurred in the application and has extended the last date for correction of the process.

