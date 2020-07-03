Shashi Tharoor Joins a Business School near Delhi

HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
    Some things in life are not left to anyone’s choice – your parents, siblings, children, and relatives come with your birth in the family. 

    If you could choose the professor for a subject, you would surely go for an expert in that field of study. But how would you like to have a walking-talking dictionary for a professor? Hard to imagine?

    The scenario may not exactly be an exasperating farrago of expostulation with grandiose elocution of a rhetorician masquerading as a professor. Then what is it that awaits the students at the Masters’ Union School of Business? 

    Wait for it

    Doctor Shashi Tharoor, a popular Member of Parliament and famous author, is all set to teach a foundation course at the new business school. He will be delivering lectures there on subjects like diplomacy and communications. Who better than a former diplomat to deliver the basics of diplomacy? 

    How many accolades does Shashi Tharoor even have? 

    At the twenty-two, Shashi Tharoor was the youngest person at the time to receive a doctorate from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

    Tharoor served as a career official at the United Nations, and later, as the Under-Secretary General for Communications and Public Information. 

    He has been the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs. 

    Doctor. Tharoor has authored many books of fiction and non-fiction. His books are cover various topics. He has made several contributions in the press, including leading dailies and periodicals, both in India and other countries. 

    He was awarded the Sahitya Academy Award for his ‘An Era of Darkness’ in the non-fiction category in English language. 

    Award-winning author, politician, and former international civil servant, peacekeeper, refugee worker, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, administrator at the highest levels, serving as Under-Secretary-General during Kofi Annan’s leadership of the organisation, Doctor Shashi Tharoor has donned several hats. 

    After trying his hands at stand-up comedy, he will wear the cap of a master at the Business school that is currently in the news as an innovative idea for a B school. His experience as an eminent thinker, writer, administrator and politician will bring much value to the class. 

    The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram was quoted to have been looking forward to this role recently. 

    What is special about Masters business School?

    The technology focussed Business school located in Gurugram, is a one-of-its kind institute where each class is designed to feel like an internship, with hands on learning at its very core.

    The programme consists of live projects, and is highly focussed on the latest developments in technology. Sixty of the faculty come from multiple corporates who will deliver lectures on their specialised fields. 

    The curriculum follows a dynamic learning model with actual companies, giving the participants an experience of working in an actual industry situation.

    Students can look forward to one more reason to enlist in the much-talked about business school when the school’s first session begins in August, 2020.

