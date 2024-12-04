ICFAI Business School Pune (IBSP) is well-regarded for offering a transformative MBA/ PGPM experience that equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in various industries. IBSP stands out as an excellent choice for those aiming to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

Why Choose IBSP for Your MBA/PGPM?

IBSP has an extensive alumni network, including over 70,000+ graduates who have found success across various sectors. This network provides valuable mentorship and connections. IBSP is committed to bridging the gap between theory and practice. Organises workshops, seminars, and guest lectures featuring respected industry leaders. This contributes to students’ personal and professional growth, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle their future careers.

Top Recruiters and Impressive Placements

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Deloitte Consulting ICICI Bank Deloitte Tax Services Price Waterhouse Coopers Source One Federal Bank Genpact TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited AU Small Finance Bank HCL Technologies Kotak Mahindra Bank



Infrastructure and facilities

A well-equipped campus. A well-stocked library containing over 15,000 books, 70 journals & magazines and access to the latest databases. A fully equipped conference room and an auditorium. A computer lab equipped with modern facilities and 24 hours Internet connection. A team of permanent faculty members with extensive academic and industry experience and interests in research, publication, and consultancy transform the students into skilled managers.



Zeal and Intercollegiate competition

The intercollegiate competition at ICFAI Business School (IBS) Pune is part of their vibrant annual events, often organised under the banner of events like “Zeal” or similar cultural and management festivals. These competitions aim to unite students from various institutions, providing a platform to showcase talent, creativity, and managerial skills.

National poster making competition

ICFAI Business School, Pune, proudly hosted a National Level Intercollegiate Poster Competition on “Innovate for Impact: Transforming Ideas into Action” The event brought together creative minds nationwide. A dedicated team of student volunteers worked tirelessly to promote and execute it successfully, showcasing the true spirit of teamwork and collaboration at IBS Pune.

TEDxIBSPune

IBS Pune proudly hosted the TEDxIBSPune Women event, a celebration of innovation, empowerment, and thought-provoking ideas.

As part of this prestigious event, students had the opportunity to engage with a global platform that fosters creativity, collaboration, and inspiration. To make the experience even more special, exclusive goodies were curated for our students, symbolising the vibrant TEDx spirit and the dynamic community at IBS Pune. The event highlighted the institution’s commitment to providing unique opportunities that encourage students to think beyond boundaries and be a part of something extraordinary.

GCC Panel Discussion

IBS Pune hosted an engaging GCC Panel Discussion, Shaping Tomorrow’s Workplace, bringing together industry leaders to explore the future of Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

The panel delved into transformative strategies, from leveraging labour arbitrage to adopting data-driven AI innovations for enhanced operational efficiency. Discussions highlighted the importance of driving innovation and nurturing top talent to redefine the workplace of tomorrow. Attendees gained valuable insights into emerging technologies and forward-thinking GCC strategies, reflecting IBS Pune’s commitment to providing students with exposure to industry trends and global best practices.

Highlights of Intercollegiate Competitions at IBS Pune

Diverse Events:

Business Plan Competitions Debates and Extempore Cultural performances (dance, music, theatre) Sports tournaments Case study challenges Quizzes and Treasure Hunts



Payroll and Talent Acquisition Training Program

IBS Pune successfully conducted a Payroll & Talent Acquisition Training Program designed to equip students with essential HR management skills.

The program featured workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions, offering in-depth knowledge of payroll processes and talent acquisition strategies. Spanning over two weeks provided students with a comprehensive learning experience, allowing them to practice and implement their newly acquired skills effectively. This initiative reflects IBS Pune’s commitment to enhancing practical knowledge and preparing students for real-world challenges in HR management.

Certification/ Bloomberg

At IBS Pune, we prepare students for success with diverse electives, industry visits, and free certifications like Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals and Bloomberg Market Concepts. These certifications enhance your CV, improve placement prospects, and build industry-ready skills, with VIVA-based evaluations and dedicated sessions, IBS Pune ensures you’re always ahead in the competitive job market.

SAP Lab at ICFAI Business School (IBS) Pune

SAP Lab at ICFAI Business School (IBS) Pune refers to a learning environment or specialised facility providing hands-on experience with SAP software and applications. SAP (Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing) is one of the world’s leading enterprise software platforms for managing business operations and customer relations.

Key Features of SAP Lab at IBS Pune:

Practical Training



Students gain experience with SAP tools widely used in industries like finance, supply chain, human resources, and analytics.

Industry Relevance



The lab focuses on bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by providing training in enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Collaborative Learning



Encourages teamwork and real-world problem-solving scenarios using SAP’s integrated modules.

Career Opportunities



Familiarity with SAP enhances career prospects, as many companies look for professionals skilled in SAP operations and ERP systems.

Workshops and Certifications



SAP Lab often conducts certification courses and workshops, allowing students to enhance their profiles and gain an edge in placements.

Application Process

Online Registration:

Visit the official IBS website (www.ibsindia.org).

Register by providing basic personal and academic details.

Offline Option:

You can purchase the application form from IBS campuses.

Admit Card

Once registration is complete, download the admit card from the official website.

Ensure all details are accurate, and carry a government-issued photo ID to the exam center.

IBSAT Exam Pattern

Mode: Online (computer-based test).

Duration: 2 hours.

Type: Objective (multiple-choice questions).

Scoring:

No negative marking.

Results and Shortlisting

Results are usually announced within a month of the exam.

Shortlisted candidates are invited for Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Selection Process

The final selection is based on IBSAT scores or scores from other entrance exams like CAT/GMAT/NMAT (IBS accepts these as alternatives).

GD and PI performance.

Academic background and work experience (if any).

Admission

Selected candidates receive admission offers for their preferred IBS campuses.

To learn more and connect with fellow students and alumni, join the [Official] ICFAI Business School (IBS) | MBA/PGP Admissions 2025-27 | PaGaLGuY group and stay updated with the latest news regarding the IBSAT exam and the admission process.

Apply now for the IBSAT 2024, and for more details, please visit their official website.

