Does KJ Somaiya Institute of Management accept GMAT Score?

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research is located exactly at the heart of the west-Indian city, Mumbai.

KJ Somaiya is more than just an educational hub or any institution for its students, it is also home to a lot of students coming across the country, and from abroad to study here. Thousands of pupils come together all across India with a purpose of achieving the best degree and the best experience in learning their subjects to build up their lives.

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research also provides students for a part time Master’s Study Programme in various courses like Masters in Marketing Management, Masters in Human Resource Development Management, Masters in Financial Management, and Masters in Information Management. The courses uniformly have a total intake capacity of sixty seats each for every course respectively.

The institute accepts all the post graduate entrance exams there are in the country resonating with management in your higher studies which include the Common Admission Test or CAT, the Xavier’s Aptitude Test or XAT, the Common Management Aptitude Test or the CMAT and last but not the least, the Graduate Management Aptitude Test or the GMAT.

Important instructions:

The candidate can choose to opt for any programme under their discretion, provided they are eligible for it as per their CAT (Common Admission Test), XAT, CMAT or GMAT scores. The Application form must be filled online by the students, by depositing an application fee of INR 2050 for Indian Students digitally. The students who apply for the offered courses need to have their own detailed and curated candidate profile as well as a Statement of Purpose (SOP) in the process of their selection. Failing to do so would result in cancellation of their candidature and the admission fee would be forfeited. The candidates are requested to carry a Government approved identity card (Aadhar card/ PAN Card/Driving License or the Passport) positively to the interview venue. Apart from that, the interested candidates are also requested to carry the latest colored photograph of themselves in a passport size to the admission venue. Applicants and interested candidates are also advised to photocopy all their original documents starting from their academic records, extracurricular activities, outstanding achievements, co-curriculars and work experiences. The candidates are required to write their K.J Somaiya Institute of Management unique ID form number, and their names on the flipside of every document and self attest to them. All the applicants and candidates are strongly advised to carry with them the original document proofs of all their certificates and documents to the selection process to ensure a smooth verification process in the venue. All applicants need to submit only the attested copies of their documents and photos, and not the original ones. The original documents are to be carried by the candidates in case of an emergency verification requirement.

