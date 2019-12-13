NDMA Recruitment 2019: Apply for DEO, Database Administrator and GIS Application Developer posts on ndma.gov.in

NDMA Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has inviting applications for the DEO, Database Administrator and GIS Application Developer posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 10 January 2020.

Important Date:

Particulars Date Closing Date of submission of the application: 10 January 2020

Vacancy Details:

Database Administrator: 01 Post

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 01 Post

GIS Application Developer/System Administrator: 01 Post

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://ndma.gov.in/ .

Age Limit-

The upper or maximum age limit set for all the post i.e.

Database Administrator, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and

GIS Application Developer/System Administrator shall be 45 years. For details of age relaxation and other candidates are advised to check notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Database Administrator:

The candidate shall hold a B. Tech in Science/IT or Computer M.Sc. Computer Science/IT respectively.

Data Entry Operator (DEO):

The candidate shall hold a Graduation in

Arts/Science/Commerce respectively.

GIS Application Developer/System Administrator:

The candidate shall hold a BE or B. Tech in Computer Science/IT or M.Sc. IT/MCA respectively.

For more details related to education qualification or academic qualification, the candidates shall check the official notification.

How to Apply?

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 10 January 2020.

The candidates may send their bio-data in the prescribed proforma available on the NOMA website along with certificates establishing educational qualification, experience to the address mentioned in the official notification.

Address-

Shri S.S. Rawat, Under Secretary (Mitigation), National Disaster Management Authority, NOMA Bhawan, A-1, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-I I 0029, Phone No. 011-26701896,

Mail address: sunilrawat29@gmail.com on 10 January 2020.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

