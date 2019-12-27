Dr. D Y Patil B School Collaboration with IBM: Launching of IBM Software Lab

Dr. D Y Patil B School Collaboration with IBM

Dr. D. Y. Patil B School ventures with IBM for setting up an IBM Business Analytics Lab as a part of the IBM career education program. The initiative shall be carried on-campus lab which will run modular certificate programs that would be collectively created by Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School and IBM and furnish students with expertise and skills to develop and deploy applications for business analytics.

This program is specially designed for a student pursuing their post-graduate degree in the first and second year. The programs aim to make sure that the student’s industry-ready with the most advanced domain knowledge.

Somnath Patil Chairman, Executive director of Dr. D. Y. Patil B-School stated “The program forms an uncommon platform to investigate and share the throat-cutting technologies to the students and faculty members. In today’s high-profile business world, I think that the traditional management approach no longer serves. “With a futuristic aim, the program brings a lot of hope.

The trainers will train the PGDM students of the institute in multiple analytics tools and techniques such as Python, SPSS, Cognos, Descriptive and predictive analytics, marketing analytics and HR analytics respectively.

Devkant Aggarwal, the Leader Growth Initiatives, Career Education, IBM India, said that “As the skill portion continues to widen in the industry due to lack of no mold type of education which doesn’t allow students to explore and there is need for the highly skilled workforce extends to grow. This collaboration will improve the relevant skills for today’s workforce. By using out of box training modules along with innovative curriculum produced and taught by IBM, students will work on projects that arise from real-world business situations.”

Members will access IBM Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) contribution from IBM, based on open models and to build, extend, maintain and run omnichannel applications like web and mobile, big data and other smart services, etc.

