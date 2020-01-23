SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply till 26th January at sbi.co.in

The application process of the SBI Junior Associate recruitment will end on 26th January 2020, and so the candidates who still wish to apply for the post can do it by visiting the official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Therefore, interested candidates can submit the application form before the last date.

Although the exact dates of the Preliminary examination have not been decided most probably it will be conducted by the end of February or at the beginning of March. However, the SBI junior associate main exam will be held on 19th April 2020.

As per the latest reports, there are a total of 8000 vacancies are to be filled and this is the reason that the number of applications is likely to increase.

The Preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions. The questions will be of 100 marks which will further be divided into three parts. The duration of the examination will be 1 hour, out of which 20 minutes will be allotted to each of the section.

According to the rule, every right answer in the examination will award the candidates with 1 mark. And there will be negative marking of 1/4th of the allotted marks for every wrong answer given by the candidates. Based on the examination results, the minimum qualifying marks of the candidates will be decided.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the SBI Junior Associate recruitment should have a graduation degree in any stream from a recognised university

The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years, and they should not exceed the age of 28 years as on 1st January 2020. However, as per the Government rules, the candidates belonging to the reserved categories will get an age relaxation

The candidates should note that those working in SBI in clerical or officer cadre are not eligible to apply for the exam.

They should also keep in mind that those candidates who were earlier employed in SBI and resigned from the bank while in clerical or officer cadre are also not eligible to apply for the recruitment process

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in

On reaching the home page, they will have to click on the registration tab

They will have to register themselves by entering the name, contact details, etc.

After this process, they will get a registration number and Password

The candidates will then have to upload the scanned images of photograph and signature

They will also have to enter their personal details and educational qualification etc. and then submit the application form

Finally, the candidates can pay the registration fee and then take a printout of the application form for future reference.

