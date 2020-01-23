RRB NTPC Group D Exam Dates 2020: No updates yet; Expecting a Longer Wait

RRB NTPC Group D Exam Dates 2020

It was expected that Railway Recruitment Board would announce the exam dates for RRB NTPC 2019 and RRB Group D 2019. However, it should be noted that RRB has not yet published the examination date. Officials in RRB states that the wait for the exam dates release may become longer as the exam dates has not yet been finalised.

It has been reported that there are 2.5 crore applicants who have applied for RRB NTPC and RRB Group D recruitment process. According to the few sources, the Railway recruitment board might announce the examination date by end of January.

There was rumour on social media last year the examination will begin from 28th March but it was fake news and was called out by various RRBs. Officials at Railway Recruitment Board stated while speaking on the exam dates that there is no update on date of exam neither for the RRB NTPC 2019 nor for the RRB Group D 2019.

It is recommended that the applicants should not believe the social media about the examination dates. Candidates should check the regional website of RRB for all the updated like RRB Mumbai, RRB Bhopal, RRB Ajmer and etc. Keep visiting the official RRB site, http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ for more updates.

Railway Recruitment Board might provide maximum a month notice to the candidates for the NTPC and Level 1 Examinations. It has suggested that Railway Recruitment Board might hold the first stage NTPC examination after the level 1 examination has been conducted.

It is expected that the one set of examination may be conducted in the month of March and the other set of examination will be conducted later in the month of July. However, these are not yet been confirmed or validated by the Railway Recruitment Board officials.

Applicants who have applied are advised to stay updated with the official website only for all the updates.

