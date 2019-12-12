IBPS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & CRO Posts on ibps.in

IBPS Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by IBPS has inviting applications for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate and Credit Risk Officer (CRO). The qualified candidates can apply online and offline (for CRO post) to the post through the official portal on and before 27 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates Last Date of Submission of Online 27 December 2019 (for CRO post – 26 December 2019) Application Advertisement Dated : 11 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies– 04 Posts

Credit Risk Officer (CRO) – 01 Post

Assistant Professor – 01 Post

Faculty Research Associate – 01 Post

IT Administrator – 01 Post

The official website to get complete details on the recruitment is https://www.ibps.in/ .

Age Limits:

Credit Risk Officer (CRO) –

The candidate should be under the age group of 50-62 years respectively.

Assistant Professor –

The candidate should be under the age group of 32-45 years respectively.

Faculty Research Associate –

The candidate should be under the age group of 27-40 years respectively.

IT Administrator –

The candidate should be under the age group of 21-33 years respectively.

Also, the Age relaxation and maximum limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Credit Risk Officer (CRO) –

The candidates should hold a post-graduation degree in a relevant discipline and have 20 years of experience in any Public or Private Sector Bank of PSUs or Corporate.

Assistant Professor –

The candidates should hold a Ph.D. in related discipline with minimum 55% marks and at least 5 years of teacher/research and/or industrial/professional experience.

Faculty Research Associate –

The candidates must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation.

IT Administrator –

The candidates should hold a degree of B.E./ B.Tech., preferably in Computer science from an acknowledged Institution / University Minimum 3 years post qualification hands-on experience.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates is done based on their performance in the written test, group exercise, and interview being organized by the selection body.

Application Fee:

The application fees for candidates shall be Rs.500/-

And the payment mode shall be online through debit/credit card or internet banking.

How to Apply?

The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format, downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link is given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to provide in the notification.

Address:

The Division Head (Administration), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, Plot No.166, 90 ft DP Road, Off Western Express Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400 101.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBPS PO Recruitment 2019

Also read, IBPS SO 2019 Admit Card.

<noscript><iframe title="IBPS Recruitment 2019 | 1163 Vacancies | Salary 30,000/- | Any Graduate | Latest job 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x2iwCbx9o-4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IBPS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & CRO Posts on ibps.in was last modified:

Read More