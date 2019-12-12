HomeBank POIBPS PO 2019 Articles
  • Articles

    • IBPS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & CRO Posts on ibps.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    IBPS Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply Online for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & CRO Posts on ibps.in.

    IBPS Recruitment 2019
    IBPS Recruitment 2019

    The notification has been passed by IBPS has inviting applications for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate and Credit Risk Officer (CRO). The qualified candidates can apply online and offline (for CRO post) to the post through the official portal on and before 27 December 2019.

    Important Dates:

    Particulars Dates
    Last Date of Submission of Online 27 December 2019

    (for CRO post – 26 December 2019)
    Application Advertisement Dated : 11 December 2019

    Vacancy Details:

    Total Vacancies– 04 Posts

    • Credit Risk Officer (CRO) – 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor – 01 Post
    • Faculty Research Associate – 01 Post
    • IT Administrator – 01 Post

    The official website to get complete details on the recruitment is https://www.ibps.in/ .

    Age Limits:

    • Credit Risk Officer (CRO) –

    The candidate should be under the age group of 50-62 years respectively.

    • Assistant Professor –

    The candidate should be under the age group of 32-45 years respectively.

    • Faculty Research Associate –

    The candidate should be under the age group of 27-40 years respectively.

    • IT Administrator –

    The candidate should be under the age group of 21-33 years respectively.

    Also, the Age relaxation and maximum limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Credit Risk Officer (CRO) –

    The candidates should hold a post-graduation degree in a relevant discipline and have 20 years of experience in any Public or Private Sector Bank of PSUs or Corporate.

    • Assistant Professor –

    The candidates should hold a Ph.D. in related discipline with minimum 55% marks and at least 5 years of teacher/research and/or industrial/professional experience.

    • Faculty Research Associate –

    The candidates must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55% marks in Post-graduation.

    • IT Administrator –

    The candidates should hold a degree of B.E./ B.Tech., preferably in Computer science from an acknowledged Institution / University Minimum 3 years post qualification hands-on experience.

    Selection Procedure:

    The selection of candidates is done based on their performance in the written test, group exercise, and interview being organized by the selection body.

    Application Fee:

    The application fees for candidates shall be Rs.500/-

    And the payment mode shall be online through debit/credit card or internet banking.

    How to Apply?

    The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format, downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link is given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to provide in the notification.

    Address:

    The Division Head (Administration), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS House, Plot No.166, 90 ft DP Road, Off Western Express Highway, Kandivali (East), Mumbai 400 101.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 

    Also read, IBPS SO 2019 Admit Card.

    Read Next

    IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Released at www.ibps.in, Steps How to Download Hall Ticket and Check here for Important Dates
    IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card, Released Admit Card for Exam held on 30th of November 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from Official Website ibps.in
    In Bank PO  ·  last month
    IBPS PO Mains 2019 Admit Card Released on ibps.in,Exam on 30th Nov Check direct Link to download here
    Stay connected with other applicants through our group, IBPS PO 2019 Mains Admit Card Released.
    In Bank PO  ·  4 weeks ago
    IBPS PO Main Exam Admit Card 2019 Released on ibps.in, Get Direct Link to download here
    IBPS PO Main Exam Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, ibps.in.
    In Bank PO  ·  3 weeks ago
    IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2019, Check here for Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level
    IBPS PO Mains Exam Analysis 2019: Candidates who will be shortlisted based on their results in IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 need to appear for the final interviews to be conducted across various cities in the month of January and February 2020.
    In Bank PO  ·  2 weeks ago
    IBPS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & CRO Posts on ibps.in
    IBPS Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply Online for IT Administrator, Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & CRO Posts on ibps.in.
    In Bank PO  ·  6 days ago