Samsung to Recruits 1200 Engineers from Top Institutes to scale up R&D in India

The South Korean diversifying king Samsung is planning to recruit over 1,200 engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering colleges in India this placement season to strengthen its research and development (R&D) operations. The company in a press release stated that it will develop its outreach to distinct IITs to ensure it hires the “Growing talent”.

This December 1, the three R&D centers of Samsung in Bengaluru, Noida, and Delhi will visit IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie, Pallakad, Tirupati, Indore, Gandhinagar, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Mandi, and Jodhpur.

It shall hire students from multiple streams including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology to strengthen its efforts to bring creative and out of box solutions that enable people to do more.

They also added that they are proud of the milestones reached by our engineers in India and are dedicated to hiring more talent from the country. The plan to hire over 1,200 engineers and have already lengthened 340 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions which was remarked Sameer Wadhawan, head, human resources, Samsung India.

Also, Samsung will be hiring from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs, NITs, Delhi Technological University, Manipal Institute of Technology, IISc Bangalore.

Samsung in 2017 had stated that they shall hire 2,500 engineers by 2020; it hired 1,000 engineers each in 2017 and 2018 and will be hiring over 1,200 engineers this year.

The recruits will work on futuristic technologies and domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), deep learning, image processing, middleware development, cloud, IoT, recognition systems, data analysis, on-device AI, mobile communications, networks, imaging, voice, VLSI and UI/UX etc.

For more detail’s candidates can keep themselves updated through our page.

Samsung to Recruits 1200 Engineers from Top Institutes to scale up R&D in India was last modified:

Read More