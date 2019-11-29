HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Unemployment Leads to Acceptance of Low Qualified Jobs for Youth

    Unemployment Leads to Acceptance of Low Qualified Jobs for Youth, the eyes widely opened in shock when some of whom had applied for the job were already working in private firms, some were working as sanitary workers over a decade on a contractual basis

    Unemployment is becoming a huge issue, even though the economy is stable there is an increasing rate of job crunch for qualified candidates in the nation. There are around 7000 graduates, diploma holders and engineers who have applied sanitary workers post in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

    The notification was issued by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation a few months back to fill up 549 grade-1 sanitary workers post in the organization.

    Followed by a three-day interview was carried by the Corporation. A few days back and those who have qualified in it were called for the document verification process held on Wednesday. On verification, it was discovered that close to 70 percent of the candidates who have performed for the interview round were either engineers, postgraduates, graduates or diploma holders.

    The eyes widely opened in shock when some of whom had applied for the job were already working in private firms, some were working as sanitary workers over a decade on a contractual basis. There were also graduate applicants who have been working for 12 hours for a meager salary of Rs 6000-7000 in any private firm had also applied for the job.

    When it was questioned to Arun Kumar, a Mechatronics Engineer, who applied for the post, he said, “I completed my engineering but I could not get a job in my field. I want a job now. So, I am here. At-least 13 friends from the mechanical engineering department have applied.”

    The pay for sanitary workers post is Rs 20000/- per month and the work timing is three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. As for now, the corporation has 2,000 permanent and 500 contract sanitary workers in its rolls.

    With hoping “ache din” for youth the condition is getting worst day by day.

