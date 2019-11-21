MIDHANI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 27 Vacancies for Manager and JOT Posts on midhani-india.in

MIDHANI Recruitment 2019

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited has announced that recruitment process for the year 2019 is about to begin. The recruitment is going to done for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Operation Trainee, Senior Operation Trainee and Charger Operator.

The candidates who are eligible to apply can do son from November 20, 2019 from the official website of the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited. However, the candidates should submit their online application before the last day of the registration on December 14, 2019.

The official website to know more about the recruitment is http://midhani-india.in/ .

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Start date for online application November 20, 2019. Last date for submission of online application December 14, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

To work for the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited the candidates should fulfill some eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

To become an Assistant Manager in MDNL the candidates should have a Under Graduate degree in computer engineering or the candidates should have completed their masters in computer application with more than 60 % marks.

The candidates who want to apply for the post of Manager should have completed any degree from the field of Physics. The candidates should also have a master of business administration degree from any reputed business school.

For the other operator posts the candidates should have finished standard 10th and standard 12th with more than 60 % marks. Also, the candidates should have done a diploma in engineering and the candidates should have post qualification work experience of minimum 2 years.

To register online the candidates has to visit the official website of MDNL. The link for the application form will be present in the home page and submission can be done after completing details.

