HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • MIDHANI Recruitment 2019: Apply for 27 Vacancies for Manager and JOT Posts on midhani-india.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    MIDHANI Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 27 Vacancies for Manager and JOT Posts on midhani-india.in.

    MIDHANI Recruitment 2019
    MIDHANI Recruitment 2019

    Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited has announced that recruitment process for the year 2019 is about to begin. The recruitment is going to done for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Junior Operation Trainee, Senior Operation Trainee and Charger Operator.

    The candidates who are eligible to apply can do son from November 20, 2019 from the official website of the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited. However, the candidates should submit their online application before the last day of the registration on December 14, 2019.

    The official website to know more about the recruitment is http://midhani-india.in/ .

    Important Dates:

    The important dates which should be made of by the candidates are as follows:

    Events Dates
    Start date for online application November 20, 2019.
    Last date for submission of online application December 14, 2019.

     Eligibility Criteria:

    To work for the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited the candidates should fulfill some eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows:

    • To become an Assistant Manager in MDNL the candidates should have a Under Graduate degree in computer engineering or the candidates should have completed their masters in computer application with more than 60 % marks.
    • The candidates who want to apply for the post of Manager should have completed any degree from the field of Physics. The candidates should also have a master of business administration degree from any reputed business school.
    • For the other operator posts the candidates should have finished standard 10th and standard 12th with more than 60 % marks. Also, the candidates should have done a diploma in engineering and the candidates should have post qualification work experience of minimum 2 years.

    To register online the candidates has to visit the official website of MDNL. The link for the application form will be present in the home page and submission can be done after completing details.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 51 minutes
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours