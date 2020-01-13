Sainik School Entrance Exam AISSEE 2020 Over; Details on sainikschooltvm.nic.in

Sainik School Entrance Exam AISSEE 2020

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam – AISSEE 2020 has been held by the Sainik School. Candidates appeared in this exam can expect their results to be released in early February 2020.

The AISSEE 2020 exam was ended on 5th January 2020. The school entrance test for admission to class 6 and class 9 was held by the Sainik School Society. The examination held is OMR-based and objective in nature.

Exam Pattern:

Class 6 students examination carries 300 marks in total.

The test for class 9th carries 400 total marks.

The media of examination for class 6 entrance exam was English and Hindi.

The entrance exam question paper for class 9th was set only in English.

The site to get more details on the AISSEE 2020 examination is https://www.sainikschooltvm.nic.in/ .

The evaluation of the answer papers will be completed between January 12 and January 20, 2020 as per the AISSEE 2020 schedule released by the School Society. The final merit list will be released between February 3 and February 7. The call letters will get released along with the merit list.

Sainik Schools opened application process for girls too this year with seats being filled at Sainik Schools in Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu whereas it traditionally only admitted male students so far.

The school decided this after success of a pilot project undertaken two years ago by the Defence Ministry for admission of girls in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago and also at Sainik School in Lucknow in 2018.

